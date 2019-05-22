Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going currently? Are you working on any upgrades?

Jordan Chiles: Training is going well; I have been in upgrade mode. After the first of the year I had a little dislocated toe injury, and I had to recover and start slowly making my way back. I am excited anytime I get to do new things, [and] I have been concentrating on increasing my start values.

Inside: What are you most looking forward to in NCAA gymnastics?

Jordan: Being a part of a team! I can’t wait to feel the support of teammates and working together towards our goals.

Inside: What are some of the reasons you chose UCLA?

Jordan: UCLA feels like family. The academic programs are outstanding, and it was close to home.

Inside: Will you head to UCLA this fall, or do you plan on deferring until after the Olympics?

Jordan: I am deferring until 2020 to focus on trying to make the World and Olympic teams. So no, I will not be there this fall, but I will be cheering my teammates on and I hope they will be doing the same for me.

Inside: Have you ever considered going pro?

Jordan: No, [although] people have asked me that. I have had sponsorship requests, but I want to compete for UCLA, so I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility.

Inside: What is your favorite competition memory?

Jordan: My favorite memory is the 2017 National Championships. I felt confident going into that meet, [but] unfortunately, I woke up the morning of competition not feeling well. After morning practice my mom took my temperature, and I had a fever. My gymnastics journey has not been an easy one, so I was upset because it seemed like something always happens before a meet. I fell asleep and prayed that I would feel better. Competition was that night. When I woke up—my fever had broken. I was not feeling 100% but my heart wanted to give it all I had. Once I got onto the competition floor, I felt energized and believed in myself. I did well [on] Day 1, but Day 2 I felt much stronger and had the meet of my life! Oh, and then there was that time I just kept spinning, LOL!

Inside: Which meets do you hope to compete in this year?

Jordan: Pan American Games, U.S. Classic, National Championships, and Worlds.

Inside: Are there any special meets, goals, or cool skills you’d love to check off your bucket list?

Jordan: I have a front triple. I have been working on it for a few years now, [and] I would love to compete it. Worlds is my main goal this year.

Inside: Are you going to compete in the all-around in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020? Have you ever considered becoming a specialist?

Jordan: Yes, I am going to compete AA leading up to Tokyo 2020. I have always been an AA gymnast and hope everything will come together when it counts the most. I have considered becoming a specialist in the past, but [I] feel strong in all four events.

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Jordan: So far—Colombia. I loved my teammates, the staff and coaches, and it was fun!

Inside: What are your main goals for 2019?

Jordan: [To] show that I can be consistent and hit when it counts. Then [my] big #1 goal is Worlds.

Inside: What do you enjoy doing outside the gym?

Jordan: I love to shop!! Spending time with my family is pretty cool.

Inside: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Jordan: Thank you and thanks [to] everyone for supporting me. 🙂