Jordan Chiles, Kailin Chio, Anna Roberts, Faith Torrez Announced As Finalists For 2026 Honda Sport Award

Per The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA)

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, Kailin Chio of Louisiana State University, Anna Roberts from Stanford University and Faith Torrez of the University of Oklahoma have been announced as the four finalists for the Class of 2026 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics, as revealed today by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda.

The announcement comes during a landmark moment for the organization, as the CWSA celebrates its 50th anniversary during the 2025-26 collegiate athletics season. For five decades, the Honda Sport Award has honored the nation’s top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports, symbolizing “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The recipient will become a finalist for the prestigious Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Class of 2026 Honda Cup, to be presented live on Monday, July 27, at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

The gymnastics finalists were selected by a panel of experts and coaches from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA). Voting for the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics is conducted by senior women administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member institutions and will open after the NCAA Final Four.

A senior from Houston, Texas, Chiles won the 2026 NCAA floor title to secure her fourth career national championship and earned the AAI Award as the nation’s top senior gymnast. The 2026 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, she was a 23-time All-American and the only gymnast ranked in the Top 5 across all four events and the all-around this season. She totaled eight perfect 10s in 2026 and 19 in her career.

Chio, a sophomore from Henderson, Nev., earned eight First Team All-America honors in 2026 and helped lead LSU to an NCAA runner-up finish with a program-record score. She captured the NCAA vault title with a perfect 10 and finished the season with 13 perfect scores and 44 event wins. The 2026 SEC and WCGA Central Region Gymnast of the Year, she already owns 67 career titles.

A senior from Seattle, Wash., Roberts was named the 2026 ACC Gymnast of the Year after posting three perfect 10s, the only ACC gymnast to post a perfect 10. A 10-time All-American, she led the conference in vault, beam, and all-around and set a school record 39.875 in the all-around. She also earned a conference-record eight weekly honors during the 2026 season.

Torrez won the 2026 NCAA all-around title and helped lead Oklahoma to its eighth national championship, and second straight, clinching the meet on floor. A five-time NCAA champion and 23-time All-American, she earned five conference titles across the SEC and Big 12. A senior from Bristol, Wis., she anchored one of the nation’s top programs throughout her career.

As the CWSA marks its 50th anniversary, the organization continues its longstanding mission to honor excellence in athletics, leadership, academics, and community service. Since 1986, Honda has contributed more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to support women’s athletics programs nationwide.