Jessica Hutchinson, Denver Pioneers primed for postseason

Hutchinson is simply captivating to watch – perfect form, musicality, amazing technique and a standout performance quality that in most ways cannot be taught. When she’s performing, she unquestionably owns the floor. And she’s not done yet. In fact, this weekend at Conference Championships she’ll have yet another opportunity to enter the history books and continue to strive for the top with her team. She said she’s never seen a team work as hard as this one and because of it, she knows no matter the outcome – and the uncontrollables such as judging – the Pioneers will be proud when the chalk settles in 2024.

It’s all about her gymnastics family, which she’s felt from the moment she signed prior to her freshman year and that hasn’t changed. And at the end of the day, it’s what means the most to Hutchinson as she begins to put her time as a student athlete into perspective.

“The team was always reaching out to me before I even showed up at Denver for my freshman year,” she said. “I really felt like I was a part of it from the beginning. And then also the class that I have, we were going on all of our recruiting trips together, actually, so we saw each other at different schools all the time, and we created that bond from the beginning. It was really about the people from the beginning.”

She’s creating her own legacy for sure and so passionate about her team and what they’ve accomplished so far. Her favorite moments are too many too count and go far beyond the competition floor.

“Honestly, I know a lot of people might say making it to Nationals, winning Big 12s, all of that, and those were great memories. But honestly, it’s really just the day-to-day things with my team. Never again in my life am I going to say I get to live with my best friends and spend every minute of every day with my best friends going through the good and bad times.”

Jessica Hutchinson is the first Denver gymnast to own career highs of at least 9.975 on all four events. VT: 9.975

UB: 9.975

BB: 10.000

FX: 10.000 #GoPios | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/i2Xku61mXK — Denver Gymnastics (@DU_Gymnastics) February 28, 2024

There will be more time to reflect, and many days to look back on her career and be proud of her own accomplishments and what being a Pioneer has meant to her. But, for now, as the postseason hits primetime, it’s business as usual.

Here’s more with Jessica as we head into Conference Championship weekend!

As a team, Denver has had a steady rise throughout the season – breaking into the top 10, now ranked No. 8. Tell me about pacing this season and how you feel about where you and your team are sitting right now.

I think overall, our team this year has been really trusting of the process. Looking back at last year, and seeing how everything kind of came together the way it had to for us, this year we went in and we were like, ‘okay, we trust it.’ We all talk about trusting our training. But also, even if we didn’t see it in the scores at the beginning of the season, just knowing how everything builds up – from the beginning of the season, even when scores may not have been exactly where we wanted to at that time – there wasn’t really a concern among the team. Everybody knew we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing and keep going. So it was really nice not having a panic or anything like that! It was just more of, ‘okay, let’s just do what we do every day.’

And as a senior and as a leader on the team, do you feel like you’ve helped the freshmen trust the process and to be patient?

I think what you see a lot in freshmen is just not believing in themselves yet. So really the biggest thing that I did was keep encouraging them and reminding them of how well they’re doing, and telling them little stories of my freshman year to help them really put things into perspective. [They’re] not expected to be perfect, any of that. And the roles that all four of them are playing, whether it’s competing or on the side, what they do for the team has been so important. Reminding them of that has been the biggest thing. I also think just by leading by example – if I’m calm and confident and ready, then they’re going to be like, ‘okay, she is. So why should we be freaking out? If our captain says everything’s good, then everything’s good.’ Making sure I maintain that has been really important, and I can really see that within the freshmen, just resonating with them.

Getting back to Fort Worth last year as a team to compete at NCAA Championships, having a phenomenal end to your season, and maybe you didn’t quite finish where you wanted to as a team in Texas… but for you personally, what did that mean to you and how do you think you’ve grown from last year to this year?

I think last year [the mentality was] more of ‘I hope we make Nationals. I hope we make it this far.’ And so, a lot of our goals focused on hoping that we would get there doing everything we could. But now, we’ve kind of made it an expectation – when we’re at Nationals, not if we make Nationals. Having that expectation has changed a lot for all of us this year, and it’s really grown our confidence, too. We’re putting ourselves in that position where we did everything that we could and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be there. Having that mindset in and out of practice has really helped us gain confidence.