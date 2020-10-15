Q&A with Athlete A producer Jennifer Sey

Tell us about the feedback you have received so far from the first session.

I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback. We are thrilled the film and the subsequent conversations being prompted are having an impact. The first step to changing the negative culture is acknowledging that it is real. The next is to have these conversations about what needs to happen to change it. We’re especially pleased that coaches are tuning in to participate in these conversations. They will be the difference makers.

The balance of the conversation felt right on – the right mix of both Dominique and Maggie speaking their truth about their experiences but also looking ahead and being hopeful. Was that your goal going into the evening?

Yes that was our goal. To reveal the long-term impacts of negative coaching. And to provide an alternative, as both Dominique and Maggie did.

How did you go about planning the discussion questions?

I planned the questions based on my own knowledge about the impacts of negative and cruel coaching. I’ve dealt with the impacts for much of my adult life and want something better for kids who love the sport. I also wanted to dive into how these impacts have shaped both Dominique and Maggie’s approach to coaching now – as adults. They want to give kids a different experience than they had. One that builds self-esteem as youth sports are intended to do. They are basing their approach on both the negative and positive coaching they received. They both know and have felt the difference. We need to hear from people like them who have a clear vision for the positivity and esteem building that sports can and should provide. As well as the ways in which positive coaching can actually produce a strong sense of achievement in kids. These women succeeded in gymnastics despite the negative coaching not because of it. And they both said as much.

Bonni and Jon provide such an objective view of what they have observed in the sport and I wanted to get that perspective drawn out. For those of us who have grown up in the sport it’s too easy to just accept that this type of coaching is normal and necessary. It’s so common it is almost invisible and that is how it’s been able to be chalked up by coaches and leadership as “tough coaching” rather than abuse. It’s really important to step outside the bubble of elite gymnastics to truly envision a path forward and Bonni and Jon are really good at providing that perspective. I tried to balance the questions around the impacts of abusive coaching with defining the thought process and methods to achieve a positive coaching environment going forward.

There seemed to be a sense throughout the conversation of inspiring hope not just in gymnastics and sports, but in life (helping women and children in particular, find their voices). Did you expect that?

I hoped for that! In order for kids to grow up and feel a sense of agency and the power of their own voices, they need to be raised to do so. I watched a documentary recently called The Heart of the Game about a high school basketball team in Seattle. The coach always told the kids after every game “You should be so proud of yourselves.” If they lost it was because they played hard and never gave up. If they won it was also because they played hard and never gave up. He didn’t say “I’m proud of you.” He said “You should be proud of yourselves.” It’s an important distinction. And it made me sad, frankly, that no one ever said that to me. I never had a sense of pride. I only had the sense that I was weak and a natural born loser and utterly dependent on my coaches to draw any sort of winning performance out of me. I felt I was worthless without them because that is what they reinforced. This Seattle coach gives the kids agency in their performance by saying they should be proud of themselves. It takes the emphasis off of him and his role in their success. It gives them the ownership of their own achievements. This is exactly what sports should do developmentally for kids. It is unfortunate that the culture in gymnastics (broadly) doesn’t do this at present though there are some great coaches who want to change that. We can and must re-shape it.

What were the three biggest takeaways from the discussion for you?

Abusive coaching has long-term devastating impacts that are dealt with by the athlete well into adulthood. This style of coaching creates a loss of self-esteem, feelings of worthlessness, depression and other adverse psychological impacts that can take years to recover from.

To create a positive coaching environment we need to treat the athlete like a person, a human being, not a commodity.

Abusive coaching is not necessary to create winners. We lose more kids than we gain winners by adopting this approach. And at the end of the day what does winning mean really if the athletes graduate from the sport with a sense of worthlessness?

What are the next steps as far as your role in athlete advocacy related to Athlete A? Where do you go from here?

For me personally I want to continue to agitate and advocate for change. I want more athletes to come forward to tell their stories, and to speak about the negative impacts after leaving the sport. We can’t change it if we don’t fully acknowledge what is happening. I think USAG has yet to fully acknowledge the depths of the problem. We won’t stop until they do.

Photos courtesy of Jennifer Sey, Athlete A and Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics