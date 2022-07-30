Jayla Hang Tops Junior Field At U.S. Classic| 2022 U.S. Classic
After two sessions of junior women at the U.S. Classic, Jayla Hang (Pacific Reign) vaulted her way to the top of the medal podium (52.800). Her 14.150 on vault in the final rotation was not only good enough for gold but was the highest score posted on any event throughout the entire junior competition! Hezly Rivera (WOGA) who led the competition after session 1 finished with the silver (52.450) and Audrey Snyder (First State) won the bronze (51.450). Pretty impressive for a crop of first year Elites!
Jayla Hang needed a 13.8 to win the overall junior competition at the #USClassic.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2022
With a 14.150 score on her vault, she wins the all-around title.
📺 @peacockTV and @CNBC
💻 https://t.co/jUPoyNWFgT pic.twitter.com/x1eke5jjjr
The event medalists:
Vault:
- Jayla Hang – 14.150
- Madray Johnson – 14.000
- Christiane Popovich – 13.800
Bars:
- Kieryn Finnell & Madray Johnson – 13.250
3. Simone Rose – 12.900
Beam:
- Hezly Rivera – 13.650
- Audrey Snyder – 13.350
- Simone Rose – 13.250
Floor:
- Annalisa Milton – 13.250
- Hezly Rivera – 13.150
- Jayla Hang – 12.750
The U.S. Classic continues later today with the senior women’s competition, which will air live on CNBC at 7 p.m. ET and will also stream on Peacock. Follow along with us on Twitter for live updates!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
