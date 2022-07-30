Jayla Hang Tops Junior Field At U.S. Classic| 2022 U.S. Classic

After two sessions of junior women at the U.S. Classic, Jayla Hang (Pacific Reign) vaulted her way to the top of the medal podium (52.800). Her 14.150 on vault in the final rotation was not only good enough for gold but was the highest score posted on any event throughout the entire junior competition! Hezly Rivera (WOGA) who led the competition after session 1 finished with the silver (52.450) and Audrey Snyder (First State) won the bronze (51.450). Pretty impressive for a crop of first year Elites!