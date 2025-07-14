Jayla Hang Finds Joy and Motivation In Opportunity

As a Junior Elite, Jayla Hang excited the gymnastics world with exceptional gymnastics and high level of difficulty. She quickly became an athlete many pinned as the future of USA Gymnastics. In 2024, U.S. National Team member Jayla Hang narrowly missed qualifying for the Olympic Trials. This motivated Hang heading into the 2025 season.

“I think I learned that after last year where I didn’t make trials, I wanted to take every opportunity I could get and just use it to my advantage, and not slow down in any bit, just because you never know what could happen at the end of the year. Make every opportunity count,” Hang said

Hang has certainly made each opportunity in 2025 worth her while. She began the year by taking second in the All-Around at Winter Cup, where she was selected to compete at both the Antalya and Osijek World Cup. In Antalya, she qualified to all four event finals and won gold on vault, and once again made each event final and won gold on floor, silver on beam, and bronze on vault in Osijek. With her confidence building, in early June Hang made a trip to Panama for the Pan American Championships where she performed an astonishing three consecutive days in the All-Around and left as a six-time Pan American Championships medalist. She won gold with the Team and in the All-Around, silver on bars, beam, and floor, and bronze on vault. Despite the exhausting meet format, it ultimately gave Hang needed experience.

“I’ve never had a competition where it’s competition after competition after competition. Having to keep my endurance up so I could make it to the end definitely was hard,” Hang said. “Going into that meet on the last day, I was so tired, you could ask anyone, I was falling asleep half the time,” she said with a laugh. “Vault warm ups where I couldn’t even run, my legs felt like jello.”

From the outside, you’d have a hard time telling that Hang was tired. She recorded a 55.666 All-Around score in the Team Final, the highest All-Around score from a U.S. gymnast so far in 2025. She also hit every routine she competed at Pan Ams, a perfect 12/12. Each competition of 2025 has helped strengthen Hang’s confidence on the competition floor.

“I think I’ve gained a little more experience just getting back on the competition floor,” she said. “Every opportunity I get to just raise my hand and do my routines puts one more thing in the bucket to gain my confidence.”