14 Jul Jayla Hang Finds Joy and Motivation In Opportunity
As a Junior Elite, Jayla Hang excited the gymnastics world with exceptional gymnastics and high level of difficulty. She quickly became an athlete many pinned as the future of USA Gymnastics. In 2024, U.S. National Team member Jayla Hang narrowly missed qualifying for the Olympic Trials. This motivated Hang heading into the 2025 season.
“I think I learned that after last year where I didn’t make trials, I wanted to take every opportunity I could get and just use it to my advantage, and not slow down in any bit, just because you never know what could happen at the end of the year. Make every opportunity count,” Hang said
Hang has certainly made each opportunity in 2025 worth her while. She began the year by taking second in the All-Around at Winter Cup, where she was selected to compete at both the Antalya and Osijek World Cup. In Antalya, she qualified to all four event finals and won gold on vault, and once again made each event final and won gold on floor, silver on beam, and bronze on vault in Osijek. With her confidence building, in early June Hang made a trip to Panama for the Pan American Championships where she performed an astonishing three consecutive days in the All-Around and left as a six-time Pan American Championships medalist. She won gold with the Team and in the All-Around, silver on bars, beam, and floor, and bronze on vault. Despite the exhausting meet format, it ultimately gave Hang needed experience.
“I’ve never had a competition where it’s competition after competition after competition. Having to keep my endurance up so I could make it to the end definitely was hard,” Hang said. “Going into that meet on the last day, I was so tired, you could ask anyone, I was falling asleep half the time,” she said with a laugh. “Vault warm ups where I couldn’t even run, my legs felt like jello.”
From the outside, you’d have a hard time telling that Hang was tired. She recorded a 55.666 All-Around score in the Team Final, the highest All-Around score from a U.S. gymnast so far in 2025. She also hit every routine she competed at Pan Ams, a perfect 12/12. Each competition of 2025 has helped strengthen Hang’s confidence on the competition floor.
“I think I’ve gained a little more experience just getting back on the competition floor,” she said. “Every opportunity I get to just raise my hand and do my routines puts one more thing in the bucket to gain my confidence.”
The Future Is Here
When Inside Gymnastics interviewed Hang in late June, there was a cheerfulness exhibited when she answered each question. It was obvious she was excited by the success she;s already had in 2025, and most of all, displayed a hunger for the competitions to come.
“I’m really working towards upgrading my floor,” Hang said. “And just pushing more to my difficulty on vault, because at Pan Ams, I didn’t get my full difficulty on my half on, and I really want to go for the layout half. So, I’m going to be pushing for that at Championships.”
At each competition in 2025, Hang has improved. She’s also been able to add in multiple upgrades and become consistent with each one. She credits finding her inner motivation to her success in 2025.
“I feel like [in 2024] I didn’t have that much inner motivation, just not setting goals straight,” Hang said. “Coming into 2025, I really wanted to prove to myself that I wanted it for myself and not for other people. I think that’s really what shifted in my mindset. So I’m able to work a lot harder, I think, at the gym, and just doing it for myself is what is pushing me more.”
Future Gator
In the fall of 2024, Hang committed to compete at the University of Florida. She had an incredible experience on her official visit to Florida, an experience she is ready to have again.
“The whole experience was really fun,” she said, looking back. “I want to go back and just experience it all over again, but I can’t do that. The visit really showed me a college experience that I want to be at. The atmosphere was really what I was looking for, just being so team-oriented. I think the energy was really high, and I was really looking for something like that. Academically, they’re also really good, and that’s what I’m looking for.”
Another factor that attracted Hang to Florida was the wealth of former Elite athletes that have balanced both Elite gymnastics and NCAA gymnastics successfully such as Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely. Doing both NCAA and Elite gymnastics simultaneously is something Hang is interested in, but doesn’t have concrete plans set just yet.
“With so many Elites at Florida, that was one of the main factors that led me to look into the school,” Hang said. “Just looking at Kayla, Skye, all of them doing such good gymnastics over there. And I think the coaching staff really works with Elites, so that’s what I was looking for. I was on a visit with former Elites when they committed on the visit, and it was really cool to just experience that. I think it led me to want to go there even more. I think I’m not fully putting my foot down [on my timetable], but I want to go to college next year, but I still don’t know the plan for that. I would want to train with all the coaches at Florida.”
Meeting the Moments
As Hang gains more and more success in 2025, she’s become an early contender for the All-Around title at the Xfinity U.S. Championships and for a spot on the World Championship team in Jakarta. Hang is hoping to bring even more to her performances at the U.S. Championships.
“My goals are just to keep working my routines and showing consistency,” she said. “I may not have one strong event, but I think if I really just hit all four and just do it with confidence, I really could prove to everyone that I want to be there and want to make the teams.”
When Hang competes, a smile typically beams over her face, even if the routine isn’t perfect. Hang’s positive attitude is due to the immense amount of support from her coaching staff at Pacific Reign under coach and co-owner Cale Robinson, and her family.
“I would not be able to do anything without them, especially my family,” she said. “I think they’re the main reason I’m here. And they’re the main people that have not let me give up in those hard times. I would not be anywhere where I am without them.”
After 2024, Hang has learned to be positive in the hard moments and to be less hard on herself. She believes everything has led her to the moments she has had this year. Hang will surely bring a freshness and excitement to the second half of the Elite season, and is hopeful that she can make a claim for the top.
Next up for Hang will be the 2025 U.S. Classic on Saturday, July 19. Plus! Look for more in our upcoming issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine and InsideGym.com, including an in-depth Xfinity U.S. Championships Preview! Inside Gymnastics will be live on the scene at both events and ready to bring you all of the action!
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
