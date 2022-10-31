Japan Takes Commanding Lead, United States Sits Third

The chalk dust has settled in M&S Bank Arena – at least for several hours – as all six of the men’s qualification rounds have concluded. Now on the horizon: the team, all-around, and event finals.

The U.S. men got the day rolling in Subdivision 1 and had a good showing. The team ranks third heading into the team final, a position they probably feel pretty good about, but ultimately know they will need to clean up their performance if they want to remain in medal position.

Things didn’t go as planned for Donnell Whittenburg. On vault his foot missed the springboard and he only managed a handspring over the table instead of his Ri Se Gwang. Whittenburg also had a fall on high bar, while first year Worlds team member Colt Walker had two falls on floor, and Brody Malone had a fall and an out of bounds.

“We will really try to take this in as much as we can and build on it for team finals,” Whittenburg said. “We’re going to get a little bit more training, do a bit more refinements, and really try and lock in for the next go.”

Highlights of the day for the U.S. men included Malone’s on high bar (14.433), which placed him fifth in the final, Whittenburg’s momentum building routine for the U.S. men after a rough rotation on floor (14.133), and reigning World Champ Stephen Nedoroscik’s stellar 15.233 parallel bar routine that tied with event leader Rhys McClenaghan (but dropped him to second after the tie was broke by E score).

“Overall, I’m really proud of these guys. Our number one objective was to make it into Team Finals and that’s what we did,” said high performance director Brett McClure. “They’re throwing a lot more difficulty than they have in the past. I was expecting mistakes to happen and that’s part of the process.”

Great Britain pushed ahead of the U.S. in Subdivision 2 with Joe Fraser leading the charge in front of a home crowd. Fraser finished third All-Around (83.964) and fourth on parallel bars (15.066).

“Qualification is qualification, we don’t win any medals today so it was about making the finals we wanted to and fingers crossed we have done that,” Fraser said after the competition. “For now, we’re going to rest up and get ready for our next challenge.”