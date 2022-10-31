Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Click here for the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships!
Click here for a full preview!
Japan Takes Commanding Lead, United States Sits Third
The chalk dust has settled in M&S Bank Arena – at least for several hours – as all six of the men’s qualification rounds have concluded. Now on the horizon: the team, all-around, and event finals.
The U.S. men got the day rolling in Subdivision 1 and had a good showing. The team ranks third heading into the team final, a position they probably feel pretty good about, but ultimately know they will need to clean up their performance if they want to remain in medal position.
Things didn’t go as planned for Donnell Whittenburg. On vault his foot missed the springboard and he only managed a handspring over the table instead of his Ri Se Gwang. Whittenburg also had a fall on high bar, while first year Worlds team member Colt Walker had two falls on floor, and Brody Malone had a fall and an out of bounds.
“We will really try to take this in as much as we can and build on it for team finals,” Whittenburg said. “We’re going to get a little bit more training, do a bit more refinements, and really try and lock in for the next go.”
Highlights of the day for the U.S. men included Malone’s on high bar (14.433), which placed him fifth in the final, Whittenburg’s momentum building routine for the U.S. men after a rough rotation on floor (14.133), and reigning World Champ Stephen Nedoroscik’s stellar 15.233 parallel bar routine that tied with event leader Rhys McClenaghan (but dropped him to second after the tie was broke by E score).
“Overall, I’m really proud of these guys. Our number one objective was to make it into Team Finals and that’s what we did,” said high performance director Brett McClure. “They’re throwing a lot more difficulty than they have in the past. I was expecting mistakes to happen and that’s part of the process.”
Great Britain pushed ahead of the U.S. in Subdivision 2 with Joe Fraser leading the charge in front of a home crowd. Fraser finished third All-Around (83.964) and fourth on parallel bars (15.066).
“Qualification is qualification, we don’t win any medals today so it was about making the finals we wanted to and fingers crossed we have done that,” Fraser said after the competition. “For now, we’re going to rest up and get ready for our next challenge.”
Japan moved to the top spot at the halfway point of the competition and remained in that position until the very end. Tanigawa Wataru sits first in the All-Around (84.731) and reigning Olympic Champ Hashimoto Daiki sits second (84.665) despite dealing with a wrist injury.
“My left hand is not feeling good and it affected my performance on pommel horse,” he said. “I also reduced some of the difficulty I usually try on the apparatus. The injury affects my performance overall but mostly on pommel horse and parallel bars.”
The Japanese team had a very comfortable lead over Great Britain after qualifications. A repeat of that performance could mean gold in the team final, especially if China is not performing up to standard.
“If we do the same thing [again], it’s going to be the same as we achieved today,” Tanigawa said.
It was a difficult day for China, who had eight falls throughout the competition. The Chinese won silver at the 2019 World Championships and bronze in Tokyo last summer.
“We have faced some physical fitness issues, and for some reason I found it difficult to find the right rhythm,” Zhang Boheng said of the team’s performance. “We are so desperate to do our best. Somehow mistakes come when you are aiming for perfection.”
The competition resumes with the women’s team final on November 1st at 2:15 p.m. ET, followed by the men’s team final on November 2nd at 1:25 p.m. ET. Both competitions will be streamed on Peacock.
The full list of qualifiers for the men:
Men’s Team:
- Japan – 260.695
- Great Britain – 252.793
- United States – 252.295
- China – 249.929
- Italy – 247.661
- Spain – 245.594
- Brazil – 245.394
- Korea – 244.093
All-Around:
- Tanigawa Wataru (JPN) – 84.731
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) – 84.665
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) – 84.664
- Joe Fraser (GBR) – 83.964
- Zhang Boheng (CHN) – 83.766
- Asher Hong (USA) – 83.299
- Joel Plata (ESP) – 82.799
- Brody Malone (USA) – 82.631
- Casimir Schmidt (NED) – 82.565
- Caio Souza (BRA) – 82.564
- Jake Jarman (GBR) – 82.365
- Diogo Soares (BRA) – 82.264
- Ryu Sunhyun (KOR) – 81.930
- Adem Asil (TUR) – 81.764
- Illia Kovtun (URK) – 81.732
- Yumin Abbadini (ITA) – 81.532
- Chia-Hung Tang (TPE) – 80.698
- Lukas Dauser (GER) – 80.431
- Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) – 80.099
- Krisztian Balazs (HUN) – 78.330
- Jossimar Orlando (COL) – 79.898
- Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) – 79.798
- Lorenzo Minh Casali (ITA) – 79.765
- Nestor Abad (ESP) – 79.698
Floor:
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) – 15.266
- Doi Ryosuke (JPN) – 14.766
- Milad Karimi (KAZ) – 14.733
- Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) – 14.533
- Zhang Boheng (CHN) – 14.500
- Ryu Sunghyun (KOR) – 14.466
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) – 14.466
- Nicola Bartolini (ITA) – 14.433
Pommel Horse:
- Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) – 15.233
- Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) – 15.233
- Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) – 15.033
- Loran De Munck (NED) – 14.833
- Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) – 14.700
- Doi Ryosuke (JPN) – 14.466
- Filip Ude (CRO) – 14.400
- Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) – 14.366
Rings:
- Courtney Tulloch (GBR) – 14.666
- Zou Jingyuan (CHN) – 14.666
- Adem Asil (TUR) – 14.666
- You Hao (CHN) – 14.633
- Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) – 14.566
- Kamoto Yuya (JPN) – 14.500
- Artur Avetisyan (ARM) – 14.466
- Donnell Whittenburg (USA) – 14.333
Vault:
- Artur Davtyan (ARM) – 14.900
- Carlos Yulo (PHI) – 14.800
- Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) – 14.633
- Igor Radivlov (UKR) – 14.566
- Caio Souza (BRA) – 14.566
- Junho Lee (KOR) – 14.450
- Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) – 14.450
- Kim Hansol (KOR) – 14.433
Parallel Bars:
- Zou Jingyuan (CHN) – 15.700
- Kamoto Yuya (JPN) – 15.433
- Lukas Dauser (GER) – 15.400
- Ferhat Arican (TUR) – 15.200
- Jossimar Orlando Calvo Moreno (COL) – 15.166
- Joe Fraser (GBR) – 15.066
- Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) – 14.966
- Illia Kovtun (UKR) – 14.966
High Bar:
- Hashimoto Daiki (JPN) – 15.100
- Sun Wei (CHN) – 14.833
- Zhang Boheng (CHN) – 14.733
- Ilias Georgiou (CYP) – 14.466
- Brody Malone (USA) – 14.433
- Kamoto Yuya (JPN) – 14.400
- Athur Mariano (BRA) – 14.366
- Tyson Bull (AUS) – 14.333
Photo by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics
For more:
Quotes – 2022 World Championships!
Best of Both Worlds – Chiles, Carey & Wong Prove You Can Do It All!
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last