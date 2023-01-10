YOU Decide the January/February 2023 Cover of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Vote Below!

When the chalk dust settled and the final score flashed on the scoreboard, Canada’s Ellie Black couldn’t stop the tears from streaming down her face. The dream she had been chasing for the last decade had finally come to fruition at the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool. Surrounded by her teammates; the bronze medal being draped around their necks for the first time in history — it’s a moment forever etched in her memory.

Photos by Ricardo Bufolin