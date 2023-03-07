YOU Decide the 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2023 Cover of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Vote Below!

Flavia! From the moment she stepped on the floor in Liverpool for Qualifications, we knew Brazil’s Flavia Saraiva would be our cover star for the 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2023. Toes pointed to perfection, full extension in all her movements, energetic choreography performed with a joyful smile – Saraiva has it all! Always a fan favorite, her strength and courage in 2022 to rise above an injury sustained on vault at Worlds after placing first on floor in Qualifications, and still be on the floor to compete on bars in Team Finals, endeared her to us even more and quite certainly to fans around the world. With so much emphasis on artistry in the current Code of Points, Flavia feels like the perfect example of what the judges are looking for these days! And with her heart leading and guiding her love for gymnastics every step of the way, we are thrilled to celebrate Flavia and what she means to us and our sport as the leader of the Class of 2023!

Photos by Ricardo Bufolin