Janelle McDonald – Building The Bruins Next Chapter 

Congratulations on your new role as head coach! Has this always been a goal of yours?

It’s always been in the back of my mind. My goal is always to make an impact in the situation I’m in and with the athletes I get to coach. Being able to go through the process of this; being contacted, being brought out to campus and meeting with so many different administrators and coaches, for me I was looking at it like a professional development opportunity kind of. Then when I got to campus I really started to realize how special this opportunity could be and I got really fired up to want to be a part of it. That’s when I really thought, ‘I think I can make a big impact here.’ I think it will be the next best step for my career and something that I think is really special for the student athletes as well.

Did you seek out the opportunity or did UCLA reach out to you?

They reached out to me. My sports administrator up at Cal gave me a call and said [UCLA] had reached out. He gave them my phone number and I had a phone call set up with Christina Rivera and kind of went from there.

You have a lot of coaching experience, including outside of the college world. Who do you consider to be your biggest mentor and what lessons did you learn from them?

I’ve had a lot of mentors over the years. I think at WOGA, probably Laurent and Cecile [Landi] were probably some of my biggest mentors because it was the first time I had athletes working at the elite level and they were really great for me to shoot ideas off of and talk technique and those sorts of things. They’re just really positive people and people that do gymnastics the right way, so I really look up to them and have learned a lot from them.

Are you at UCLA yet or are you still tying up loose ends in the Bay Area?

Not yet! I’m in this transitionary period that is quickly coming to an end—thank goodness! I’m actually up in the Bay Area right now. Last weekend I was able to find a place in LA and I’m going to be moving next weekend, so I’m kind of in that whirlwind of trying to pack everything up and get moved but I’m really excited to take that next step and get there full time and dive right in.

How much time have you had to spend with the team since stepping into this new role?

After I got hired I was there for two days and then flew to Phoenix for the NCAA Convention and the Development Level 10 National Championships. That whole week was super busy! The following week I flew back to the Bay Area to tie up some things and then I flew back to LA to find a place to live, so while I was there I was able to go to a couple more practices and start some individual meetings and kind of just start getting my head wrapped around this new gig I have! I’m really looking forward to getting there next week… I have individual meetings set up with the entire team. [Right now] is a voluntary period for them in the gym so I’ll probably see some of them in practice, some maybe not, but I’m looking forward to that and building the next chapter!