U.S. National Team Member and Air Force graduate Patty Hoopes has been on the rise since winning pommel horse at the 2024 Olympic Trials. Hoopes was named an alternate to the Paris Olympic Team and has been no short of success in 2025. The pommel horse specialist began his year by competing at three World Cups and medaling in two (Baku and Cairo). He then went on to win the NCAA pommel horse title for a second time. In the summer, he won bronze at the University Games, and took his first Xfinity U.S. Championship title on pommel horse in New Orleans, securing his spot on the World Championship team.

“I feel really good about the performance that I had at Champs, and then really grateful to be selected for the world team. That’s kind of been a big goal, is to make it to this worlds. Ever since I made National Team for the first time, going to worlds has always been a big goal for me. So being able to actually achieve it and be on the team,it’s incredible. I’m super thankful and super grateful for it.”

Hoopes credits his success to his coach Sergey Resnick. Resnick has been able to help Hoopes pace correctly throughout the year and ensures he is not over exerting himself between competitions.

“A great example is this last week, coming back from Champs. I wanted to get straight into doing routines and getting ready, and he had to put his foot down and tell me, ‘No, you can’t you need to take it easy. You need a break, you need to rest.’ So he’s a big part in creating my training plan. I mean, he makes all of it—training plan, conditioning, everything to make sure that I’m peaking when I need to be. He takes the brunt of that, and I just kind look at the paper and do what my assignment is for the day,” Hoopes said.

Hoopes concluded his NCAA career by winning his second NCAA National Title on pommel horse. He’s able to continue training with his coaches at Air Force by joining a program called the World Class Athlete Program.

“They pretty much sponsor any member of the Air Force that’s able to reach the requirements set per sport, and enables them to keep training until the next Olympics,” he said.