So where does Carey making her case for the team come into play?

Though having amazing execution scores (E-scores) that rise far above the world sitting above a 9.0, consistency is the key, as is needing to prove one’s self in each event in the qualifying day, including in Tokyo. Carey has shown both, year after year in both team and individual events, making a true case for her worth and contribution.

The catch to this extra year bestowed upon the athletes due to the COVID-19 delay is that Carey is ready to show that she can do more than just floor and vault. The question remains: do they need her to be a part of the four-person primary team, which contends for a team medal, by using both her vault and floor scores (giving her the opportunity for the team medal and qualifying for individual event finals) or, do they hope and encourage her to accept the nominative spot (when time allows as noted above) in either floor or vault, and hope that she qualifies for event finals during prelims in Tokyo. Both floor and vault are possibilities for her, and will be decided after the entire World Cup Series is completed, pending other results, scores, and a tie-break system.

There is also the political aspect of “choosing” a team. Unlike swimming or track and field, where the touch or the timing completes the story, gymnastics is the subtle art of managing the mix – or the potential outcome- for all medals, including team, AA and individual events.

The U.S. women’s program and selection committee know Carey essentially is a great contender for an individual event medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The catch is if she is on the actual four-person team, she can still qualify for a chance to compete for the individual event medal as well, but has to be in the top eight in the prelims.

The catch? Carey has until July 5 to tell the FIG whether she will officially accept the nominative spot she is presented with. This, unfortunately, will not be until after the final World Cup event that contributes to Tokyo – which will take place in Doha June 23-26 – the same weekend as the U.S. Olympic Trials.

So the question is: who is betting in this case? The athlete selection committee has the potential of not choosing Carey the weekend of Olympic Trials June 24-27. According to the USA Gymnastics Athlete Selection Procedure manual, the Women’s Olympic Team will be announced no later than Monday, June 28. This would give Carey a week to accept her individual spot. If she has been nominated as one of the four-member team, and chooses not to accept, she may then simply submit her acceptance individually to the FIG on July 5.

Balancing a team with one athlete’s expertise to another, and who can step in, in the case of injury or issue in the lineup, is an art that has been the subject of controversy throughout the history of the sport. You can add as much objectivity to a subjective sport as possible, but in the end, humans will make decisions, though based on established criteria, with added personal opinion. We hope that, in the end, the best team prevails- including all athletes who punch their tickets.