By Gina Pongetti Angeletti

She just makes sense to be on the team. Not a single person in the sport will deny this. But, the question is, how? And why?

Jade Carey, current Senior National Team member, world medalist and Tokyo Olympic contender, has a winding and potentially complicated road ahead of her. Though established as one of the best in the world on both floor exercise and vault, she didn’t get to where she is today without proficiency on all four events. She has mathematically secured a spot to Tokyo through individual event qualifying on floor and vault, but that might not be enough for Carey and her coach and father, Brian, to fulfill the dream she has for herself.

We first met Carey in 2017, where she won vault and placed second on floor at the U.S. Championships. She went on to win silver on vault and floor at the Montreal Worlds (still her favorite medals and moments in competition, she says), becoming a primetime player for team USA in the process. She’s never looked back. Savoring success on the individual World Cup route, she also won silver on vault again at Worlds in Stuttgart in 2019, placing second only to Simone Biles.

There is a prowess and respect that are different with various achievements within the Olympic Games. As a member of a medal-winning team, there are accolades, memories with teammates, media and sponsorship opportunities that last a lifetime. Not only because of the accomplishment itself, but from the experience itself as being part of the magic. Think about the 1980s “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Hockey team, or baseball, where winning the World Series is a true team accomplishment. But, where having the fastest-measured speed in pitching, or the longest-hit ball, also comes with its own recognition.

There are props to be had, however, to say that you are the best in the world on one event in gymnastics. That you have accomplished a superhuman difficulty rating as well and performed those skills as close to performance perfection as possible. Which Carey certainly could achieve competing as an individual in Tokyo.