Jade Carey | From Olympic Gold to Orange and Black

By Ashlee Buhler

It’s fair to say Jade Carey isn’t your typical college student.

In the span of six months she traveled to Tokyo to fulfill her biggest dream, came home with an Olympic gold medal, toured the country as part of the 35-stop Gold Over America tour, while simultaneously taking online classes at Oregon State University, where her arrival on campus was long anticipated! That’s more than most people will do in their entire lifetime and some days, Carey said, it still hasn’t fully sunk in.

You could ask any elite-level athlete if they dreamed about the Olympics as a kid and the answer would likely always be the same. Of course they did!

But for Carey it wasn’t that straightforward.

“I think when I was little I didn’t totally understand how it all worked,” Carey said. “I, of course, watched the 2008 Olympics on TV as a little girl and said, ‘I want to do that.’ But I never actually grasped what it actually meant.”

Elite gymnastics wasn’t always in the cards for Carey. She committed to Oregon State when she was 14 years-old and was set to begin her college gymnastics career in the fall of 2017. Suddenly everything changed when she was noticed by national team staff at the 2016 J.O. National Championships and was invited to a U.S. national team camp. The rest is history.

At 17, Carey made her elite gymnastics debut, became the U.S. National vault champion, made the U.S. World Championships team, and won two silver medals on her signature events—vault and floor. Carey was committed to a new goal—training for the Tokyo Olympics—and decided to defer her enrollment at Oregon State in pursuit of it. She never looked back.

“I did do things very differently but I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Carey said. “I feel like it helped me out to go into the elite world later because I didn’t get burned out as quickly.”

Carey forged her own path to Tokyo. Instead of putting her fate in the hands of the selection committee, she clinched her spot to the Games as an individual athlete by winning the FIG World Cup series on vault. So while the rest of Team USA battled for their spots at the Olympic Trials, Carey could relax a tiny bit; taking full advantage of the final opportunity to perform her routines on the competition floor one last time before boarding the plane for Tokyo.