Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going currently?

Jade Carey: Training is going pretty good right now. Iâ€™m training all four events and Iâ€™m excited for season to start up soon!

Inside: Your floor routines are so powerful! What is your favorite tumbling pass?

Jade: My favorite pass is [a] double-double layout (Moors).

Inside: Whatâ€™s your favorite apparatus?

Jade: My favorite event is vault.

Inside: What do you enjoy outside the gym?

Jade: I enjoy spending time with my friends and family!

Inside: Could you tell us some of the reasons you chose to pursue an individual path to Olympic qualification?

Jade: I chose to pursue an individual route because I felt it was my best way to achieve my goal of going to the Olympics. I wanted to leave every avenue open to reach my goal.

Inside: What are you most looking forward to in NCAA gymnastics?

Jade: I am most looking forward to being a part of such a special team. Iâ€™ve gotten to know most of the girls pretty well and I canâ€™t wait to share four years with so many amazing people.

Inside: What are some of the reasons you chose Oregon State?

Jade: Some reasons I chose Oregon State are the coaches and the beautiful campus. The coaches are amazing and so helpful, and I canâ€™t wait to have them help me grow in college.

Inside: Will your first season at OSU be 2020-21?

Jade: The plan is to start in the fall of 2020.

Inside: Have you ever considered going pro?

Jade: Not really. College gymnastics is always something Iâ€™ve wanted to be a part of!

Inside: Will you be competing at any more World Cups?

Jade: I will be competing at the World Cup in Australia in February of 2020.

Inside: What was your favorite moment from the 2017 World Championships?

Jade: 2017 Worlds was overall a very special experience for me. It was my first year [in] elite and my first international assignment. Every single momentâ€”from getting silver on vault and floor to bonding with the teamâ€”was so special. I loved it all.

Inside: What is it like to compete alongside Russian Olympian Maria Paseka in vault finals?

Jade: Itâ€™s definitely challenging and competitive. Sheâ€™s a really good vaulter, so it definitely adds the pressure, but I just focus on what I need to do to [perform] my best vaults.

Inside: When will your next competition be?

Jade: [The] US Classic in July.

Inside: Are you going to compete in the all-around in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020?

Jade: Yes.

Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?

Jade: My favorite place I have been for gymnastics has been Baku, Azerbaijan. My favorite place I have been for vacation [is] Iceland.

Inside: What are your main goals for 2019?

Jade: My main goals for 2019 are to make [the] national team and the Worlds team.