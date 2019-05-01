By Anna Rose Johnson
USAâ€™s Jade Carey first appeared on the international scene in 2017, winning the vault and floor silver medals in Montreal with her dynamic power and exemplary execution. Since then, sheâ€™s become one of the strongest gymnasts in the U.S., often competing against legendary vaulters in the World Cup series and winning international gold. Now almost 19 years old, Carey is poised for another big season this summer. We recently caught up with her to talk about Tokyo 2020, competing in NCAA, and her plans for the next year!
Photo by Grace Chiu
Inside Gymnastics: How is your training going currently?
Jade Carey: Training is going pretty good right now. Iâ€™m training all four events and Iâ€™m excited for season to start up soon!
Inside: Your floor routines are so powerful! What is your favorite tumbling pass?
Jade: My favorite pass is [a] double-double layout (Moors).
Inside: Whatâ€™s your favorite apparatus?
Jade: My favorite event is vault.
Inside: What do you enjoy outside the gym?
Jade: I enjoy spending time with my friends and family!
Inside: Could you tell us some of the reasons you chose to pursue an individual path to Olympic qualification?
Jade: I chose to pursue an individual route because I felt it was my best way to achieve my goal of going to the Olympics. I wanted to leave every avenue open to reach my goal.
Inside: What are you most looking forward to in NCAA gymnastics?
Jade: I am most looking forward to being a part of such a special team. Iâ€™ve gotten to know most of the girls pretty well and I canâ€™t wait to share four years with so many amazing people.
Inside: What are some of the reasons you chose Oregon State?
Jade: Some reasons I chose Oregon State are the coaches and the beautiful campus. The coaches are amazing and so helpful, and I canâ€™t wait to have them help me grow in college.
Inside: Will your first season at OSU be 2020-21?
Jade: The plan is to start in the fall of 2020.
Inside: Have you ever considered going pro?
Jade: Not really. College gymnastics is always something Iâ€™ve wanted to be a part of!
Inside: Will you be competing at any more World Cups?
Jade: I will be competing at the World Cup in Australia in February of 2020.
Inside: What was your favorite moment from the 2017 World Championships?
Jade: 2017 Worlds was overall a very special experience for me. It was my first year [in] elite and my first international assignment. Every single momentâ€”from getting silver on vault and floor to bonding with the teamâ€”was so special. I loved it all.
Inside: What is it like to compete alongside Russian Olympian Maria Paseka in vault finals?
Jade: Itâ€™s definitely challenging and competitive. Sheâ€™s a really good vaulter, so it definitely adds the pressure, but I just focus on what I need to do to [perform] my best vaults.
Inside: When will your next competition be?
Jade: [The] US Classic in July.
Inside: Are you going to compete in the all-around in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020?
Jade: Yes.
Inside: What is your favorite place to travel?
Jade: My favorite place I have been for gymnastics has been Baku, Azerbaijan. My favorite place I have been for vacation [is] Iceland.
Inside: What are your main goals for 2019?
Jade: My main goals for 2019 are to make [the] national team and the Worlds team.
Anna Rose Johnson writes about womenâ€™s artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. She loves Whippets, brownies, and full-twisting double layouts. Her writing portfolio can be viewed at:Â https://annarosejohnson.contently.com