Just Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin Being Amazing!

If we could jump back for a minute to your Elite career, you have said a little bit in the past about the mental, emotional and physical toll Elite takes on the athletes. Are there things you’ve thought about now that you’ve been a part of college gymnastics, that you wish were a part of Elite, in the sense that you wish the coaches had done more of, or USA Gymnastics had done more of?… If you could write a letter to all of those people, what would you say?

I think taking injuries more seriously is always a big part because Elites are always pushing through injuries. Like, ‘Oh, you sprained your ankle? Okay, let’s take a couple of days off and get back to it and do routines.’ So really limiting skills and numbers if you’re injured really helps because now in college, if we are injured or hurting, we always go see the trainer, we take it back for like a week, maybe even more, because we have a whole team to pick us up.

And I think that also having a team with me now is a big part of what Elite should be because you’re mostly all individual, and that’s always scary when you’re going into a meet all by yourself. Like, yes, you know other people, but you don’t train with them every day. You don’t know how they work, you don’t know the mental issues that they may be having, too. So injuries and teamwork have really been a big change from Elite to now.

And I know hindsight is always 20/20, but do you think that having those things could have extended your Elite career at all?

Yes, I do think so. My last couple of years of Elite, I was injured for most of it, and then the injuries turned into mental blocks because I thought I was going to get hurt or I thought it was going to hurt. So that’s where I think most of my mental blocks came from – because of the injuries.

You have gorgeous gymnastics, and so much potential as an Elite for Team USA. And then the injuries happened, so it was just such a joy to see you come back in college and see the smile on your face. What’s the absolute best part of college gymnastics for you?

I think being with the team because I’ve never had a team experience, so having a bunch of people around me that know how I work, that know me as more than a gymnast, is like, really big.

Who are some of your role models, maybe growing up and then maybe still now, today, that you’re either following their careers, or even amazing advice that you’ve gotten?

I always looked up to Shawn Johnson because she was from Iowa, so that always stuck with me. I’m another Iowan, so I thought I was going to follow her path and I really tried to. She’s always been someone I look up to, but more recently, I think I love Margzetta Frazier. She’s always so happy, has a big personality, and even outside of the gym with social justice issues, female athlete empowerment, that too. That’s always big.

For us to watch you all as 14 and 15 year-olds and seeing you become these amazing, powerful women, is just amazing. And I love that you’re all using your voices AND that you feel comfortable doing it…

I think the college platform gives you a little bit more room to say what you want and to express your opinion, which is always good!

So for gymnasts starting to embark on this NCAA journey – and they start looking at schools younger and younger now – what would you say to them about that journey? And then in particular, what was it about Iowa that really drew you to their program?

What we tell our recruits is always to make sure that you like the school apart from the gymnastics side, because you are going there for academics first and then gymnastics second.

If you love the team but you don’t like the academic part of it, or they don’t have research or any field that you want to go into, I would suggest not picking that school because academics should come first. And Larissa always makes that a big part of our team culture. Like us as a person comes first, then school, and then gymnastics comes third. You’re here at the University of Iowa to do school and find out who you are as a person, and then gymnastics comes after, and that’s where you have your fun.

Like you said before, the team is really the best part. As far as team activities outside of the gym, what do you guys do to bond and build that camaraderie all year?

Almost all of us, except for the freshmen, live in one single apartment building. It’s basically like we’re still in the dorms together, and we have a pool, so we like to hang out at the pool. We like to walk around downtown, go out to eat with each other, and lay out on what we call the pentacrest, which is like, the five buildings downtown. Just spend time with each other, watch movies, anything and everything together.

What kind of pressure do you think that NIL has added for student athletes? What are the good things that you see that could come out of it and maybe the challenges that you’re seeing?

The good thing I see is more publicity for the sport of gymnastics, because gymnastics wasn’t really known until I think Katelyn Ohashi really stepped it up for UCLA. And then people were like, ‘Wow, gymnastics is actually amazing! Everyone’s having fun!’ So I think that’s always a big part. But then a downside to NIL is going to the school for that reason. I don’t have any NIL deals, and I don’t really plan to. If they come my way, great. But that’s not the only reason I’m in school.

It looks like from your Instagram, you’ve done a little bit of traveling recently! Tell me about your summer break and what you’ve been able to do!

So one night, me and my teammate that lives directly below me, Linda Zivat, we decided, like, ‘oh, my roommate lives in Florida. Should we go visit her?’ At, like, 8 p.m. And we’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ So we called her and we called her mom to make sure it was okay. And at 3 a.m. the next morning, we drove down just spontaneously. I just got a dog, so we brought my dog and she slept the entire ride. It was about 19 hours there. We hung out on the beach, we ate some good seafood, and we went fishing. We caught a tarpon and it was ginormous! It is nothing like the fish you catch in Iowa. And then we came back like a week later. 19 hours again (laughs).

About two weeks later, I left for my “senior trip” from high school. Because of COVID, we had to delay it by two years. So I finally went on my senior trip to Alberta, Canada. And we stayed at the hotel right on Lake Louise. And it was the most beautiful place I’ve ever been. Oh, gosh, I can’t even describe! The pictures don’t even do it justice. It’s really a bucket list spot that you have to go to. I’ve never been able to travel and never been able to do anything like that. So it’s great to be spontaneous and then finally get to travel outside of the country for more than gymnastics, which is really fun!

Going into next season what are you most hyped up about for the team?

Honestly, I love competition season, so I cannot wait to get back to the bows, the glitter, the tattoos, the leotards, and all the fans! We had, I think our program record of fans come this year. So to see everyone come and just watch us perform, compete, have fun, show, like, what gymnastics should be and what it should be like, it’s just great. And I love to see it! And then the little kids who come and watch the meets are like ‘Oh my gosh, I love gymnastics. I want to do this when I’m older. I want to go to Iowa. I want to be on the team with them.’ It’s just great to see. I cannot wait for next year!