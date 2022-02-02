NCAA In the Know by John Roethlisberger

Oh my! What a year of college gymnastics it’s already been! On the women’s side, we’ve seen school scoring records dropping right and left, attendance records getting crushed and 10.0’s getting handed out like an Oprah Winfrey giveaway. It’s been a fun season to say the least, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to those who have been following women’s college gymnastics. The sport has been exploding already, then you roll into a season where fans are back in the stands, you have dozens of stars from the 2021 season that had an opportunity to come back for a fifth year (aka the Super Seniors), and just to add some more excitement to the mix, you have an incredible group of Olympians taking the stage, including the first ever Olympic All-Around champion to step onto the college floor, Sunisa Lee.

One preseason conversation had been about parity, and how it could be at an all-time high, especially with the return of so many seniors for a fifth year, along with the influx of Elites. Teams that had typically been outside of the top four suddenly seemed like they might have a chance. Teams like Minnesota, Oregon State, and Auburn to name a few. We’ve seen some of these teams (and others) put up some great performances and set records within their respective programs, the problem is, the rich have gotten richer as well. As of writing this article the top four are Michigan, Oklahoma, Utah and Florida, and if you are going to replace one of these teams, which one are you going to take out?

Right now Michigan has picked up right where they left off after last year. They’ve put up big scores and made it look easy. To some, Oklahoma is the team that could drop, but they look strong even without the household names (aka Elites) like some of the other top teams and without one of their best, Olivia Trautman. Utah has added some tremendous talent and Tom Farden has his team performing as well as they ever have. Finally, Florida, arguably has the most talent laden team in the history of the sport. They are taking the early part of the season slow to get their athletes comfortable and keep them healthy, and if they are hitting on all cylinders in April, look out. Needless to say, keep tuning in, it’s going to be fun!