Dynamic duo, aka the Batman and Robin, Laurel & Hardy or maybe Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, of broadcasting, John Roethlisberger and Alicia Sacramone Quinn team up to bring you the gymnastics content you never knew you needed! John, a three-time Olympian and NCAA All-Around champion, has been a color analyst and play-by-play commentator for numerous networks over the last 20 years. Lover of everything sports-related.

Alicia is a 2008 Olympic silver medalist and 10-time world champion. One of the most decorated American gymnasts in US history, Alicia has been breaking down gymnastics routines as a color analyst since 2012 and has been an opinionated big mouth since 1987.

Between the two of us, we have competed in four Olympic Games, we have six kids (three for each of us) and have won 11 World and Olympic medals (Ok, Alicia has won 11 World & Olympic medals). What we lack in the athletic ability we make up for in offspring.

Join us weekly as we break down everything collegiate gymnastics. We’ll look back at the previous week and make what are certain to be genius predictions for the week to come. We’ll have interviews with all of your favorite coaches and gymnasts all the way through the NCAA Championships.

You can watch us live each week on our Facebook page or, if your boss is real uptight, you can listen to the podcast anytime. Collegiate gymnastics is becoming one of the most popular winter sports. It’s high time it had a dedicated talk show, from the last two people you think would be responsible enough to provide one. Here’s to a great 2022 season!

