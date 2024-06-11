Interview with OZONE’s Vice President of Design, Lea Brown — Presented by OZONE Leotards

What are some of the sources of your design inspiration?

We have such an amazing group of designers on our team. We are all constantly pulling ideas from dresses, bathing suits, ice skating uniforms, clothing, even wallpaper! Anytime we see something we like we always send pictures to each other. We also have some pretty amazing customers that come to us with exactly what they want. We receive pictures of multiple ideas and combine them into one amazing concept sketch. It truly is so fun to watch it all come to together.

What are some of the trends that have been hot for this current season?

One current hot trend this year is bold color leotards with the same-colored rhinestones. Last year Pacific Reign did an all-blue leotard with blue stones, and it was incredible. That leotard is referenced frequently as in inspiration piece. Another thing that is on trend is designs using geometric lines versus swirls. Swirls were very popular in the past, but everything seems to be moving away from that and to straight lines. We always try to stay ahead of the curve and bring the next cutting-edge idea to the market instead of following what everyone else is doing.

The last few years, the design of the back of leotards has really evolved as well. Talk a little about that…

The back design is something that we really focus on . You can completely change up the look of the leotard with the same art and stones, but a different back. Last year we introduced a zipper back and people have had a huge interest in it. We weren’t sure how the market would take to it, but due to so many people inquiring about it we added a new pattern with it this year. Our goal every year is to introduce 4-5 new back patterns to give our customers a unique variety.

You have an exclusive crystal. How is it unique and different?

The OZONE rhinestone is known worldwide. OZONE has a premium exclusive stone that has an incredible amount of sparkle, and the best part about this stone is the price point which is equally as impressive. We are able to put twice as many – if not three times more – stones on our leotards for the same cost as other companies. If you haven’t seen this stone in person, check out our website at ozoneleos.com for a video showing our leotards in action!

When working with club owners, what’s the process like combining their ideas and inspiration into designs?

Honestly, this is one of my favorite parts of my job! Sometimes customers come to us without any ideas; they just want us to send them some proofs mocked up in their colors. At other times they know exactly what they want and will send over inspiration ideas. Either way we have an amazing team of sales advisors and designers that create exactly what the customer is looking for.