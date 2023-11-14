Inspired by her UF Teammates, Kayla DiCello Is Giving the Games One Last Shot

As far as your decision to come back to Elite, tell me first about how you weighed the possibility of staying to train at Florida or going back to Hill’s…

So, going back home or staying at Florida and training, those were my two options. And I would talk about it with my parents a lot. They helped me figure it out. I think ultimately it was pretty much that I have one more shot for making the Olympics. This is the year that I want to make it. And if I wanted to do that, I thought personally, I would have to do everything possible for it. So coming home and training was the better option for me. Plus, I’ve been with Kelli (Hill) for my entire Elite career, so she knows my gymnastics and she knows how I function with Elite gymnastics a lot. So I thought that going back would be the most beneficial thing for me to do.

I know in 2022 it was very emotional for the two of you at Championships, with you heading to Florida, and Kelli possibly even retiring. Was she surprised when you said, ‘Hey, I want to do this again?’

I do think I did catch her by surprise a little bit, just because my decision was pretty late, which I probably could have planned a little bit better, but it was a late decision!

Take us through the journey back so far – Classics, Championships and maybe not placing where you would have liked – to World Team Trials and even podium training in Antwerp. It looked like you gained more confidence and looked very ready to go at Worlds if needed…

Pretty much for Classics, it was just get back out there, compete all four events, get my score so I can qualify to Championships. And then Championships it was put back in most of my skills, upgrade a little bit and really just tried to (hit four for four) again. That was pretty much the main goal. For World Trials, I really didn’t know what to expect – if I would make the World team or if I would make the Pan Ams team. But I really didn’t try to focus on that too much. I wanted to just go in there and do the skills that I know how to do. I think doing Classics and Championships was very good for me because it helped me feel more comfortable and get back into doing my Elite skills. So that way when it came to World Trials, I felt more prepared than I did for Classics and Championships.

So you go from an alternate at Worlds to winning Pan Ams with the team and winning the All-Around! Did that just cap off the year better than you could have imagined?

That was pretty exciting! I was just happy with everything. I mean, it was kind of going the way I wanted. I was hitting my routines, doing what I know how to do, and so just being able to win All-Around was just the best feeling.

Last year in Liverpool at Worlds, Yul Moldauer told us he never wanted to be in a position as an alternate again – that he always wanted to be on the floor competing and he ended up having an incredible 2023 season. Did being an alternate for Worlds this year maybe even give you just an extra little incentive to push forward to try and make one of those five spots for Paris?

I would say I definitely agree with what Yul says because it is harder to be on the floor and not competing than actually competing. It made me feel like I (can) work even a little bit harder so that I could do just a little bit better, so I could be on the team instead of the alternate. The experience was amazing and I’m really grateful for that, but I would rather be competing than standing on the side.

When you got to Pan Ams, obviously, winning team gold is always in the forefront of everybody’s mind for Team USA. But for you personally, what were you hoping to achieve?

Team gold was one. I mean, I was going in thinking about winning All-Around for finals and then pretty much just making as many finals as I could, and doing well in all of them.

What kind of things was the team able to do off the competition floor in Chile?

Well, there were a lot of different areas we could hang out while we were in the village, so we would do that and we would hang out with some of the other Team USA athletes, which was fun because then we got to know people from different sports. And then the last day we went on a gondola trip, and so we got to see a little bit of Chile.

I’m glad you were able to experience the village because obviously in Tokyo, no one had that experience. So was it just amazing to be able to just walk around and meet all the other athletes from the different sports?

That was really nice, and it made the whole experience a lot better and more fun!

So now are you in a little bit of a rest and recovery mode? What’s the plan for the rest of 2023 before we talk about 2024?

I’m pretty much just working on upgrades, planning routines for next season. We haven’t quite really talked about the schedule yet, but Winter Cup is most likely the first thing.