19 Aug “Inspire excellence early—and watch her change the world.” Bound By Balance, Sisters Morgan, Frankie, and Kristin Price Prove Unstoppable!
As the NCAA gymnastics and cheer season starts to take shape with student-athletes across the country heading back to campus, and gyms everywhere begin filling up for fall classes, an ultra-talented trio of sisters is looking back on their summer with total inspiration, joy, energy, and excitement.
In June, Morgan, Frankie, and Kristin Price poured their love and passion for gymnastics and cheerleading into the first-ever Bound By Balance Gymnastics and Cheerleading Camp at Nashville Gymnastics Training Center in Nashville, Tennessee. As highly accomplished All-American champion athletes—Morgan and Frankie compete for the University of Arkansas gymnastics team, and Kristin will be attending the University of Tennessee as a member of the cheer team—the Price girls are the Co-Founders of Bound by Balance LLC, dedicated to empowering and inspiring excellence in young girls.
At its heart, Bound By Balance is a one-of-a-kind summer mini-camp designed to build confidence, create community, learn new skills, and have FUN. Together, the sisters are determined to provide an incredible experience for the young athletes they coach, focusing most on athletes as people, and most importantly, building the athletes’ self-esteem in and out of the gym. The Prices teach gymnastics and cheer, yes, but they also foster and uphold in-person connections and positivity at every turn.
It’s their strong belief in the power of youth sports, the community it provides, and the lessons it teaches that served as the foundation and the catalyst for Bound By Balance.
“We are poster kids for why youth sports matter!” Morgan said. “When we lost our father tragically we were only 2, 4 and 6. Participating in youth sports is what supported our mental wellbeing. Gymnastics provided structure and routine, fostered social connection and ultimately built our confidence and self-esteem. Gymnastics is probably one of the most mental sports there is, and because of that, we lose many young girls to the sport. We are committed to turning that around and encouraging more youth, young girls in particular, to participate in youth sports.
“The name highlights our personal journey as sisters. We are three African American, All-American sister athletes in the SEC. Although our paths to get to where we are have been very different, each of our unique stories is a testament to our sister bond and our ability to balance academics, athletics and family.”
Always close as sisters, their goal for Bound By Balance was simple: “We want to empower and inspire excellence in young girls. Strong girls become unstoppable women. Inspire excellence early—and watch her change the world,” Morgan said.
Through their determination and dedication, they saw their goals come to fruition as Bound By Balance was brought to life. When it came time to decide where they wanted the camp to launch, Tennessee was the obvious choice. In addition to being their home state, Tennessee is, of course, where Morgan became a trailblazer at Fisk University, helping launch the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team and setting multiple records, including a back-to-back National Championships.
It proved to be the right decision and set a precedent for future events.
“Tennessee was a huge success!” Morgan said. “It was the perfect location for our inaugural event, given it is our home state. We had amazing sponsors, a strong local turnout, and even had athletes come from three surrounding states!”
In early August, Bound By Balance also traveled to Hopes & Dreams Gymnastics in Springdale for the Arkansas edition. It was another dream realized for all three women.
“When Morgan came for her official visit to Arkansas, we told coach Jordyn Weiber about the idea,” they said. “She was really excited! She and the Student Athlete Experience team have all been so supportive. It’s really what allowed us to bring this second camp to fruition so quickly. By the following week, we had a location and we’ve been on go ever since! We were at 20 campers within the first 48 hours! We were also super excited about bringing back two of our major sponsors, Higo Apparel and US Glove. Our newest sponsor is Frankie’s favorite place in the world, Chick-fil-A!”
Three Of A Kind
Getting to know each sister a little more, it’s pretty evident that in addition to making Bound By Balance the extraordinary success that it is, there’s absolutely no limit on what they can achieve, no matter the path they choose as student-athletes, coaches, entrepreneurs, or wherever their paths lead in the future. Their determination for what they do truly shines on and off the floor.
Morgan spent the last three seasons at Fisk University, a founding member of the first-ever HBCU gymnastics program. In that time, she led the Bulldogs with six WCGNIC titles, including back-to-back All-Around crowns in 2024 and 2025, and a full sweep of the event titles in 2025. She’s a three-time First Team All-American and holds a 9.9+ career high on all events, and became the first-ever HBCU gymnast to score a Perfect 10, scoring the magic number in a tri meet held at Temple University in February.
This season, she’ll join older sister Frankie at the University of Arkansas to compete as a Gymback, where their bond should serve Morgan well as she embraces a new journey. It’s something both are looking forward to.
“Transitions can be tough, and I am certainly feeling some of that, but those who know me best know I am visionary and forward-focused and that’s what makes this opportunity so special,” Morgan said. “Being an SEC athlete during my final year of eligibility, doing so with my big sister by my side, and this aligning so perfectly with some of my personal long-term career goals is surreal. The facilities at Arkansas are amazing, and I am truly fortunate to be coached by this team of Olympians. I am super excited to be a part of this Razorback team, and even more excited to see where this year takes me!”
Frankie, a redshirt Senior for the Razorbacks was having a tremendous year in 2025 when a lower leg injury at Regionals cut her season short. She’s so excited to have Morgan by her side in her final year, and to compete healthy.
“Last season came to a screeching halt with rupturing my Achilles. I’m forever grateful to my surgeons at Arkansas Children’s who have brought me back to my sport back yet again,” Frankie said. “It’s been four months since surgery, and rehab is going really well! I’m super excited about having my sister in Arkansas with me. I have always competed for my dad and it has been my constant motivation. Having my sibling here with me now just adds to that motivation. We can now compete together for our dad. I’m super excited for Morgan to get the SEC experience. There’s nothing like it. She’s so deserving of this, and I’m excited to watch her shine as a Gymback!”
Kristin grew up doing gymnastics alongside her sisters, but during her freshman year of high school, she fell in love with the camaraderie she found inside the cheer world, ultimately becoming Coppell High School’s (Coppell, Texas) first-ever African American cheer captain in her junior year. She embraced the experience and has never looked back. In the fall, she has some big SEC plans of her own.
“I am headed to Rocky Top to be on the best cheer team in the SEC! My sisters have been so encouraging of my cheer career,” she said. “I will miss them so much but I know our bond will continue to deepen. I can’t wait to have my sisters come watch me cheer in October for the Tennessee versus Arkansas football game! And it’s been awesome for me to help grow Bound By Balance with my sisters and to have cheer be part of our offering.”
Describing each other, it’s very easy to see how each of their paths and experiences have honed unique skillsets, especially when it came to creating Bound For Balance. From logistics to marketing, to working with each athlete to offer them the very best experience, the sisters were in sync.
“We have really been surprised at how our interests have been so complementary,” Morgan noted. “This has truly been a team effort, but having such different areas of interest allowed us to stay in each other’s lane.”
As Bound By Balance took shape, each sister’s natural talents were woven perfectly into the business aspect of the camp. Describing their areas of focus, they noted: “Frankie is a communications major with a special skill set and interest in sports marketing and social media, and helped with advertising and building awareness of Bound By Balance camp. Morgan is a business major and spearheaded the development of our systems and processes. Kristin is creative and knows how to make everything fun.”
Not surprisingly, they said the best part about working together is how their personalities mesh and how much fun they have. “When we’re working together, it’s never a dull moment. We’re always laughing, and we love to have a good time, so it’s pretty fun!” Morgan said, adding that, “We can get pretty silly when we are together so the hardest thing is probably staying on task! Momma Marsh always reels us back in.”
Just Getting Started
Up next for the Price sisters and Bound By Balance, first and foremost, includes more camps. They’re ready to sponsor more events in more cities and ask everyone to definitely stay tuned.
They’ve also had many parents request private one-on-one coaching and mental performance training. To meet the growing demand, the sisters launched private skill building sessions before and after each camp and have also started a virtual mental performance coaching program. Playing such a vital role in building the confidence and self-esteem for young athletes is what it’s all about for this trio. With their passion aligning perfectly with their goals and focus, Bound By Balance will continue to thrive.
“One parent shared with us that as a result of the coaching program her young gymnast incorporated journaling into her daily routine, and it has significantly boosted her confidence,” Morgan said. “Another client attributed her participation in our mental performance training to overcoming a mental block and winning her state-level championship!”
From Nashville to Arkansas, Bound For Balance has already come full circle and simultaneously, is just getting started.
“Our favorite part had to be seeing girls come in our Bound By Balance leo, and seeing returners who came from the last camp, to [Arkansas],” Morgan said. “The name Bound By Balance means so much to my sisters and I, so to have it be worn by the next generation of gymnasts, leaves us with such a great feeling!”
Follow the Price Sisters and Bound By Balance @boundbybalanceofficial
Bound By Balance Photography by Luke Dixon
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
