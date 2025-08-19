“Inspire excellence early—and watch her change the world.” Bound By Balance, Sisters Morgan, Frankie, and Kristin Price Prove Unstoppable!

As the NCAA gymnastics and cheer season starts to take shape with student-athletes across the country heading back to campus, and gyms everywhere begin filling up for fall classes, an ultra-talented trio of sisters is looking back on their summer with total inspiration, joy, energy, and excitement.

In June, Morgan, Frankie, and Kristin Price poured their love and passion for gymnastics and cheerleading into the first-ever Bound By Balance Gymnastics and Cheerleading Camp at Nashville Gymnastics Training Center in Nashville, Tennessee. As highly accomplished All-American champion athletes—Morgan and Frankie compete for the University of Arkansas gymnastics team, and Kristin will be attending the University of Tennessee as a member of the cheer team—the Price girls are the Co-Founders of Bound by Balance LLC, dedicated to empowering and inspiring excellence in young girls.

At its heart, Bound By Balance is a one-of-a-kind summer mini-camp designed to build confidence, create community, learn new skills, and have FUN. Together, the sisters are determined to provide an incredible experience for the young athletes they coach, focusing most on athletes as people, and most importantly, building the athletes’ self-esteem in and out of the gym. The Prices teach gymnastics and cheer, yes, but they also foster and uphold in-person connections and positivity at every turn.

It’s their strong belief in the power of youth sports, the community it provides, and the lessons it teaches that served as the foundation and the catalyst for Bound By Balance.

“We are poster kids for why youth sports matter!” Morgan said. “When we lost our father tragically we were only 2, 4 and 6. Participating in youth sports is what supported our mental wellbeing. Gymnastics provided structure and routine, fostered social connection and ultimately built our confidence and self-esteem. Gymnastics is probably one of the most mental sports there is, and because of that, we lose many young girls to the sport. We are committed to turning that around and encouraging more youth, young girls in particular, to participate in youth sports.

“The name highlights our personal journey as sisters. We are three African American, All-American sister athletes in the SEC. Although our paths to get to where we are have been very different, each of our unique stories is a testament to our sister bond and our ability to balance academics, athletics and family.”