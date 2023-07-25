Inside Gymnastics and College Gymnastics Association (CGA) Announce Partnership | Inside Gymnastics

With a focus on elevating the profile of men’s gymnastics and engaging fans with next level content, the program will feature segments across Inside Gymnastics magazine’s slate of platforms. Features will appear in the print edition of Inside Gymnastics magazine as well as the digital editions (available in the Apple and Android App Stores). In addition, content for the program will appear on InsideGym.com, the publication’s social media platforms and E-Newsletters. Content will include weekly event promotions, engaging athlete spotlights, interviews, video and social media exclusives, on-site and virtual meet coverage and more. The partnership will be top of mind with fans as Inside Gymnastics and the CGA designate ‘NCAA Men’s Mondays’ with destination content each week throughout the season, kicking off with an extensive season preview.

The mission of the College Gymnastics Association is “to raise the profile of the sport of NCAA Men’s Gymnastics by setting the standard for collegiate sports organizations and providing additional opportunities at the collegiate level”. With inclusion, innovation and integrity as their core values, the CGA’s vision is to be the model organization that elevates and grows the sport of collegiate men’s gymnastics.

Together with the CGA, Key Components of the Partnership Include:

“NCAA Men’s Mondays” beginning the first week in January 2023 with exclusive coverage including in-depth athlete interviews, interactive video and social media promotions, weekly team rankings, program spotlights, and competition highlights

“Routine of the Week” Honoree each week across social media and InsideGym.com

Collaboration with each NCAA Men’s program on a designated spotlight feature

“Competition Central” Meet Listings and Ranking Tracker on InsideGym.com and Social Media

“We are thrilled to partner with Inside Gymnastics,” stated the CGA. “This partnership will undoubtedly advance our mission to raise the profile of the sport of NCAA men’s gymnastics. Inside Gymnastics has done a phenomenal job of reporting and highlighting our sport at an international level and we are honored to be part of their regular coverage moving forward. While some of our typical programming will continue, this initiative will enable far more robust coverage of the sport that we all love so much.”

“Inside Gymnastics is proud to partner with the College Gymnastics Association to launch this exciting new initiative to promote Men’s NCAA Gymnastics and bring the captivating personalities and programs across the sport to the forefront. This effort will enhance our overall coverage of NCAA gymnastics in 2023 and we are thrilled to spotlight each of the men’s NCAA programs together with the CGA ,” said Christy Sandmaier, vice president and co-publisher of Inside Gymnastics magazine. “Through this partnership we will elevate and promote the positive opportunities men’s gymnastics offers for all levels and all ages, and celebrate the incredible athletes who inspire us every day!”

New! In partnership with Virtius, the College Gymnastics Association is rolling out the first annual Collegiate All-Stars. This competition will be broken down by East and West with each team selecting four All-Stars per event. In conjunction with our elite selection committee, NCAA Men’s Gymnastics fans will have an opportunity to determine the final rosters. Keep an eye out for our fan surveys run through CGA social media channels. Get involved and enjoy the ride! Click Here for More!

