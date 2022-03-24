For Immediate Release:

Inside Gymnastics and National Gymnastics Association (NGA) Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, In. and ATLANTA, Ga. March 24, 2022 – Inside Gymnastics magazine and National Gymnastics Association (NGA) are proud to announce a multi-year partnership program for this season and beyond!

Including event promotions, advertising initiatives, athlete spotlights, subscription programs and more, the partnership will promote the sport of gymnastics, spotlight NGA’s growing slate of competitions and highlight athlete achievements in the sport they love.

The National Gymnastics Association is established as a non-profit organization founded to provide competitive gymnastics in a simplified format with unified rules and deductions. The program is intended to provide a consistent, positive, forward moving experience for all participants whose mission states: “To provide a positive and healthy competitive and wellness program for the sport of gymnastics that will permit participants of all ages and ability levels to achieve their own personal goals.”

Key Components of the Partnership:

NGA National Champion athletes will be featured in an issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine.

NGA will offer a discounted subscription program to its member clubs and athletes

NGA will showcase its slate of competitions in a high profile ad campaign in Inside Gymnastics magazine and its platforms

Inside Gymnastics will have onsite booth presence at the NGA Nationals & Summit.

Inside Gymnastics’ newsfeed will be featured on the NGA’s website highlighting the latest and greatest from the sport of gymnastics.

“NGA is extremely excited to work with Inside Gymnastics to continue to promote our mission and be able to bring updated gymnastics news to our members. We look forward to a great, long term relationship,” Linda Barclay, President/CEO at National Gymnastics Association

“Inside Gymnastics is proud to partner with the National Gymnastics Association, which is growing by leaps and bounds” said Christy Sandmaier, co-publisher of Inside Gymnastics magazine. “Through this partnership we will continue to elevate and promote the positive opportunities gymnastics offers for all levels and all ages, and celebrate the athletes who inspire us every day!”

About Inside Publications

Inside Publications produces niche titles including Inside Gymnastics magazine, Inside Dance magazine, Inside Cheerleading magazine, and Inside Action Sports magazines. The company also has a powerful online, digital and social media presence, boasting more than 1 million Followers. The Custom Pubs division develops custom books, magazines, catalogs, look-books, calendars, ads and promotional materials. The company also produces two Annual titles: The Gymnastics Coach’s Resource Guide and The Cheerleading Coach’s Handbook. GymConUSA is the company’s gymnastics conference for coaches and club owners, athletes and industry members, with virtual and in-person events. For more information on the company and its titles, visit InsidePubs.com

