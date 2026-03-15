15 Mar Inside the 2026 Nastia Liukin Cup Presented by OZONE
Inside Gymnastics has an advertising and promotional partnership with OZONE.
The 2026 Nastia Liukin Cup Presented by OZONE
The 2026 Nastia Liukin Cup once again brought together many of the nation’s top Level 10 athletes for an exciting competition in Henderson, Nevada. Gymnasts earned their place through the Nastia Liukin Cup Series invitationals held across the country throughout the season, creating a field that represents the depth of talent within the Women’s Development Program. As the presenting sponsor, OZONE was proud to outfit every qualifier for this special event.
Competition Highlights
The Nastia Liukin Cup once again delivered an unforgettable meet, with athletes showcasing the strength, artistry, and precision that define this premier Level 10 event. Josie Lynch rose to the top of the senior field, capturing the all-around title with an impressive 39.125, while Reagan Murphy claimed the junior championship with a 38.750. From powerful vaults to poised beam routines and dynamic floor performances, the competition highlighted the incredible dedication and talent of the nation’s top gymnasts and the bright future of the sport.
Designed by Nastia. Brought to Life by OZONE.
For the athletes competing on this stage, their competition becomes part of the moment. OZONE brought Nastia Liukin’s designs to life, producing the leotards worn by every qualifier with expert craftsmanship and performance-focused construction. Every detail from fabric selection and fit to crystal placement and finish was thoughtfully executed so athletes could step onto the competition floor ready to perform.
A Closer Look at the Designs
The competition leotards made a stunning statement. Senior athletes wore a dramatic black design accented with vibrant florals in white and shades of pink, complete with mesh sleeves, a high neckline, and brilliant crystal sparkle that caught the light with every routine. Junior athletes took the floor in a fresh white version of the same design, highlighted with pink accents and shimmering crystals that created a bright, energetic look perfectly suited for the moment.
Celebrating the Next Generation
The Nastia Liukin Cup has become one of the most anticipated events in women’s gymnastics, bringing together many of the nation’s top Level 10 athletes for a truly special competitive experience.
At OZONE, we believe athletes should step onto the competition floor feeling confident and empowered, a philosophy reflected in our commitment to creating leotards Designed to Empower the athletes who wear them.
OZONE x Nastia Liukin Cup
As presenting sponsor of the Nastia Liukin Cup through 2028, OZONE remains committed to celebrating the athletes, coaches, and programs that continue to elevate the sport. Congratulations to all of the competitors who earned their place on this stage and delivered an incredible competition. Explore more leotards designed for athletes who compete with confidence at ozoneleos.com.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
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