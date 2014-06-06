Inside Publications Partners with MetaSpheres AI and 3rd Level Consulting Group to Foster Industry Innovation

MetaSpheresAI and 3rd Level Consulting Group

Frank Sahlein – Frank@3rdLevelConsulting.com

Mobile and Text (208)869-3656

Inside Publications

Christy Sandmaier

Co-Publisher, Inside Publications

Christy@InsidePubs.com

Inside Publications’ Portfolio of Magazines and Platforms Partners with MetaSpheres AI and 3rd Level ConsultingGroup to Foster Industry Innovation

ATLANTA, Ga. July 16, 2026 – Inside Publications, which produces Inside Gymnastics, Inside Dance, Inside Cheerleading and Inside Action Sports magazines, is pleased to announce its partnerships with MetaSpheres AI and the 3rd Level Consulting Group. The organizations will work together to foster and share innovations, technologies and strategic planning tools to help industry professionals and their companies thrive.

Created specifically for the Youth Sports, Arts, and Education industry, MetaSpheresAI (www.MetaSpheresAI.com) offers business owners, vendors and suppliers, associations, and investors the most comprehensive platform for AI-infused business growth, innovative custom staff training and education, vital API connections (i.e., Jackrabbit), and direct collaborations with leading global industry experts in every aspect of Business, Gymnastics, Dance, Cheerleading, Ninja, Swimming and much more!

The platform is currently offering a 30-day trial and anyone who signs up on or before July 16, 2026 is automatically registered for a $5,000 package drawing for the 3rd Level Signature Business Workshop on December 6-8, 2026, in Orlando, Florida!

3rd Level Consulting has presented business columns in Inside Publications’ portfolio of titles through the years and will expand its presence to help industry leaders optimize opportunities for growth, development and best practices for use of modern technology.

“For nearly 20 years, Inside Publications has been a key marketing delivery platform for our growing companies,” says Frank Sahlein, founder of 3rd Level Consulting Group. “The all new platform www.MetaSpheresAI.com provides authors, activity centers, suppliers, associations, and investor groups in Children’s Sports, Arts, and Education with an industry-specific AI platform integrated with a Metaverse World for the next generation of learning and engagement. Visit now to see how professionals across the Children’s Sports, Arts and Education Industry use MetaSpheresAI to build the Future of Learning – and much more! Our 3rd Level ACES team is pleased to provide the most innovative business resources for MetaSpheresAI.”

“It is truly amazing to see the development and current features of www.MetaSpheresAI.com,” says Ross Gage of RG Social Enterprises. “As a consultant, director and/or board member of many industry associations, including the www.IACDP.org and Gymnastics Clubs of Australia, I see that the combination of MetaSpheresAI and 3rd Level Consulting is driving innovation in our industry now and into the future.”

“The 3rd Level Consulting Group has always been at the forefront, providing powerful, trusted strategic guidance and Frank and his talented team are once again leading the charge with the powerful platform they’ve created in MetaSpheres AI,” says Chris Korotky, founder of Inside Publications. “Professionals in our industries have always looked to our family of magazines and platforms as a guiding light and we’re proud to once again showcase all the possibilities for growth and development through this incredible partnership.”

To learn more and start a free trial as well as to be registered for the $5,000 Giveaway promotion, visit www.MetaSpheresAI.com