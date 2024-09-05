“Why I Chose OZONE” Presented by OZONE Leotards

Tell us about your program and what it is like to work with such an amazing group of athletes.

I met Mike Hungar when I was about 14-years-old. My club team and coach from Wisconsin would come up to get extra help with our gymnastics and use his pits. From the moment I met Mike, I knew I wanted to be a coach and work for him someday. The environment he cultivated—working hard while having fun, and above all, being GREAT people—was one I wanted to be a part of.

In 2005, I started my journey as a coach at TCT and was fortunate enough to be mentored by Mike. During my time at TCT, I have had the privilege of working with some talented athletes, but more importantly, really good people. TCT truly is a family, and I have loved every minute of working under Mike’s guidance and being able to mentor all of the amazing athletes that come through our door.

Give us some insight into the process of developing your designs. What do you use as inspiration and how many versions of a leotard do you go through before choosing a final design?

When deciding on a leotard design, I try to get inspiration from dresses and figure skating outfits. We usually go back and forth a few times to make sure we get the color, design, and perfect amount of bling!

When deciding on a leotard, what are some of the features that are most important to you?

When deciding on a leotard, some of the features that are most important to me are the fit and comfort for my athletes. I also want my athletes to feel beautiful when they put it on. I always love a lot of bling!

How has your experience been working with OZONE?

I have been working with OZONE since 2015. The first leotard they made for me was Maggie Nichols’ red and gold leo. I remember wanting more jewels on it a few days before she was supposed to wear it. Lea Brown, OZONE’s VP of Design, was so kind to come to my hotel room and work with me to make it exactly what Maggie and I both wanted. Lea and OZONE have always gone above and beyond to ensure our leotards match our vision. I cannot wait to see what we all come up with this year for our team!

