Inside Look! Brazil: Fashion Forward, Presented by OZONE

Talk a little about the inspiration behind the design…

Henrique: Ideas for Brazil’s leotards come from all kinds of things, like dresses and vintage designs. The inspiration for this design is that it reflects the aesthetic of the leotard worn at the World Championships last year when we won the first team medal for Brazil. We are proudly wearing Brazil’s country colors while bringing that good luck and energy into the Olympic Games.

Tell us a little about the process of developing the design – when did the process start and how many options did you go through to get to the final product?

Henrique: Jade Barbosa is instrumental in the design process for all of the leotards. Her father used to own a leotard company in Brazil, so she has had leotard design in her life for many years. Being a National Team athlete for Brazil she has personal experience of what looks best on athletes. She designs to make the team stand out.

LeAnna: Working with Brazil is such an honor for OZONE! The design process often starts with a lot of sketches and images of inspiration. We’ll go back and forth for months before we nail down the perfect leotards. We can’t wait for the world to see the final designs from this partnership!

How many different leotards does the team have for the Olympics?

Morgan: Brazil has 7 total competition leotards and 5 training leotards designed for the Olympics this year.

Brazil has a team full of superstars – what is it like to work with a program that is so dynamic?

Henrique: Working with a team full of superstars is both challenging and rewarding. Each athlete brings a unique combination of talents, experiences, and needs. Our focus is to understand and respect these individualities, providing personalized support so that each one can reach their full potential. By integrating these different personalities and skills harmoniously, we create an environment where everyone can thrive. This approach not only benefits each athlete individually but also strengthens the team as a whole, resulting in exceptional performances and collective achievements.

LeAnna: It’s a dream job! It’s incredible to see the designs come to life through such talented athletes who are literally making history. It’s an endless domino effect of art impacting the world. To be a small part of something big is impactful not only on myself but women all across the globe.

Morgan: It’s really cool to be able to collab as a team to create beautiful and unique pieces for such a power-packed team!

Anything else you’d like to share?

Henrique: Brazil loves the element of surprise for their fans. The big leotard reveal is tradition and is something we always look forward to!

Visit ozoneleos.com or email international@ozoneleos.com for more information!