Inside Gymnastics Magazine Announces Launch of New Digital App!

ATLANTA, Ga. March 8- Inside Publications is proud to announce the launch of Inside Gymnastics magazine’s all-new digital App! The launch coincides with Inside Gymnastics’ 20th anniversary celebration year in 2022 and offers subscribers an all-access pass to the magazine on the go!

How to Get It!

Available now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, users can search “Inside Gymnastics” in the App Store and download the app in less than a minute! Within the App, the latest issues of Inside Gymnastics are available at the touch of a button! Issues can be downloaded on a Subscription basis or as Single Issues, with low introductory rates available for a limited time! The issues are optimized for viewing on iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and devices.

What The App Offers!

Within the app, the magazine comes to life with multiple viewing options for issues, including a traditional designed format or an “Article” view, both complete with the stunning imagery Inside Gymnastics is known for! The magazine features entertaining articles, intriguing personality profiles, insightful columns from Olympic legends, plus fashion, fitness, nutrition, industry and product spotlights and more. The latest issue is the signature “50 Most Artistic” featuring world medalist and NCAA superstar Leanne Wong on the cover.

Extra, Extra!

A growing array of Bonus Segments will also soon be available to digital subscribers exclusively through the app platform to include:

Video Segments

Extended Interviews and Add-on Features

Enhanced Photo Galleries

Exclusive Features from Olympic and World Medalists offering insight into their daily life

Special Offers from Inside Gymnastics Advertising Partners

“We’re incredibly excited to add yet another platform to our robust set of mediums to connect with the gymnastics community, where we present the latest and greatest from this incredible sport,” said Chris Korotky, Founder and President of Inside Publications. “Our print publication continues to grow, our social media presence is stronger than ever, our website set a record for traffic during the Tokyo Olympic Games and the App will be yet another incredible tool to showcase our incredible content to the Inside Nation. It’ll also provide extra opportunities for our valued advertising partners who make it possible to create all of this leading content. What a way to celebrate our 20th Anniversary!”