Inside Gymnastics Magazine Announces Inaugural Inside Gymnastics Classic presented by LR Productions

Gymnasts will get the opportunity to pose for their own Inside Gymnastics cover

The top AA Level 10 both USA Gymnastics and NGA, will be featured in Inside Gymnastics Magazine, and will receive a $1,000 scholarship

The event will feature a judges’ choice for “Coach of the Competition”

Gymnasts will receive a custom GK leotard

“We are so honored to be partnering with the preeminent voice in the gymnastics world, Inside Gymnastics,” said Melissa Ruffino, co-owner at LR Productions. “Together we hope to continue to inspire the current and future generations of gymnasts through our Inside Gymnastics Classic annual competition.”

With the goal of serving the gymnastics community as the leading media outlet for the sport, Inside Gymnastics magazine was founded in 2002 with a launch in March of that year. In just over two decades, the magazine has grown to be the number one media outlet for year-round gymnastics coverage worldwide, with a stunning print edition, a vibrant App, increased on-site event coverage, a passionate group of social media Followers (approaching one million across platforms), and a recently relaunched YouTube Channel. The incredible base of readers is passionate about the sport and loyal to the magazine and all its platforms, a testament to both the community and the publication.

“Inside Gymnastics is thrilled to be partnering with LR Productions for the inaugural Inside Gymnastics Classic,” said Christy Sandmaier, vice president for Inside Publications. “Presenting this competition fulfills one of our long-term goals as a company and we could not be more excited to see this endeavor come to fruition and welcome all of the athletes to Richmond in 2024!”

For more on the Inside Gymnastics Classic, including registration, visit our website at insidegymnasticsclassic.com

About Inside Publications

Inside Publications produces niche titles including Inside Gymnastics magazine, Inside Dance magazine, Inside Cheerleading magazine, and Inside Action Sports magazines. The company also has a powerful online, digital and social media presence, boasting more than 1 million Followers. The Custom Pubs division develops custom books, magazines, catalogs, look-books, calendars, ads and promotional materials. The company also produces two Annual titles: The Gymnastics Coach’s Resource Guide and The Cheerleading Coach’s Handbook. GymConUSA is the company’s gymnastics conference for coaches and club owners, athletes and industry members, with virtual and in-person events.

About LR Productions

LR Productions is a collaboration between Jim Lucas and Melissa Ruffino. LR Productions, a sports management company, has working along side with top Olympic and NCAA athletes such as; Mary Lou Retton, McKenna Kelley, Laurie Hernandez, MyKayla Skinner, Maggie Nichols, Katelyn Ohashi, Trinity Thomas, Riley McCusker, Haleigh Bryant, Kyla Ross, Madison Kocian, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and Leanne Wong.