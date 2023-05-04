For immediate release:

Inside Gymnastics Magazine Announces An All-New Immersive Experience with Inaugural Inside Gymnastics on Tour at Pacific Reign Gymnastics, Intown Stars Gymnastics and Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

ATLANTA, Ga. May 4, 2023 – Inside Gymnastics magazine is proud to announce the launch of Inside Gymnastics on Tour, an all-new one-day, two-track immersive experience for athletes, their coaches, gym owners and parents, dedicated to providing a positive, safe, diverse and fun educational opportunity celebrating the sport of gymnastics in hand-selected gyms across the country.

Bringing the Inside Gymnastics magazine experience to life, Inside Gymnastics on Tour will provide an all-inclusive and interactive learning and motivational growth experience in a high-energy, athlete-centric setting with a unique set of presenters at each site featuring an incredible line-up of world-renowned industry professionals and some of your favorite Elite and NCAA athletes! The tour is an offshoot of Inside Gymnastics’ in-person and virtual GYMCON educational experiences and is open to any and all ages and levels of participants!

The all-star lineup for 2023 includes 1984 Olympic silver and bronze medalist Kathy Johnson Clarke; 2008 Olympic silver medalist, 2009 World All-Around Champion and nine-time NCAA Champion Bridget Sloan; 2023 NCAA co-National Runner-Up (vault) and 2021 and 2023 AAI Award finalist Lynnzee Brown; head coach of the seven-time NCAA Champion UCLA Bruins Valorie Kondos Field; four-time NCAA All-American and 2023 AAI Award nominee Norah Flatley; 12-time NCAA All-American Megan Skaggs; NCAA All-American and founder of Our Colour Wrap Mary Korlin-Downs; peak performance and mental training expert for Olympians in the last four Olympic quads and founder and director of The Institute of Sports Performance Robert Andrews; and Athlete Performance Specialist Mike Linn; with additional presenters to be announced for each location.

The schedule will include moderated Athlete Panels and open Q&As with featured guests, as well as cover a broad range of topics such as capturing consistency, leadership and resilience, maximizing athletic performance through nutrition and recovery, sportsmanship, building a positive gymnastics culture and reaching your individual potential, and gym parent tips and tricks.

“I am so excited to be joining the team at Inside Gymnastics for this event!” said Norah Flatley, who will lead a session called “My Journey to JOY!” at the event in Atlanta. “This is such a great opportunity for gymnasts to hear stories and advice from tenured gymnasts who have gone through their own gymnastics journey. I can’t wait to share knowledge and experience from my own gymnastics career that will hopefully inspire and help the upcoming generation of gymnasts!”

Inside Gymnastics on Tour kicks off June 17 at Pacific Reign Gymnastics in Woodinville, Wa. Additional 2023 sites include Intown Stars Gymnastics in Decatur, Ga. on July 22 and Cypress Academy of Gymnastics in Houston, Tx. on August 6.

“Bringing a group of elite-minded people together that I feel are on the same wavelength in terms of where gymnastics should be going is what I’m most excited about for Inside Gymnastics on Tour,” said Cale Robinson, head coach and co-owner at Pacific Reign Gymnastics. “Inviting that caliber of people together under one roof and having them share their knowledge is exciting – it’s not just getting them together under one roof, but giving our clients and other people that might need or want that knowledge or be inspired by the presenters – to give them the access to them, is what spoke to me the most.”

Frank Sahlein, founder and CEO of 3rd Level Consulting will lead a gym owner and director workshop. Sessions will focus on helping club owners, coaches and general managers reach their maximum potential, utilizing the full resources of the renowned 3rd Level Coaching team.

To date, the site-specific featured lineup includes:

June 17, 2023 Pacific Reign Gymnastics, Woodinville, WA: Lynnzee Brown, Valorie Kondos Field, Mary Korlin-Downs, Frank Sahlein

July 22, 2023 at Intown Stars Gymnastics, Decatur, GA: Norah Flatley, Bridget Sloan, Mike Linn, the team from 3rd Level Consulting

August 6, 2023 at Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, Houston TX: Kathy Johnson Clarke, Megan Skaggs, Robert Andrews, Frank Sahlein

“Inside Gymnastics is thrilled to launch our very first Inside Gymnastics on Tour event in the summer of 2023 together with an outstanding lineup of athletes and clinicians who are solely focused on celebrating our sport and providing a completely inclusive and positive experience for athletes and coaches across the country, said Christy Sandmaier, Vice President for Inside Publications. “The invaluable experience Inside Gymnastics on Tour will provide and the partnerships we will create and extend with the best of the best in our industry truly aligns with our mission to to elevate and promote the positive opportunities gymnastics offers for all levels and all ages, and celebrate the athletes who inspire us every day!”

Make It Loud, LLC founder & NCAA Athletics Marketing Consultant Cory Tomlinson serves as host for the event for Inside Gymnastics.

“The off season is a perfect time to evaluate a gymnasts’ goals,” Tomlinson said. “Our hope with Inside Gymnastics on Tour is to give athletes a moment with some of their heroes to inspire them to live like their own centerfold – owning every step of their journey. Every moment of success, each moment of adversity… through the resilience and joy… we hope athletes whole-heartedly dive into this experience and walk away knowing they can achieve anything they set their mind to.”

For more on Inside Gymnastics on Tour, including site specific presenter and schedule information and registration, see www.insidegymnasticsontour.com

If your gym is interested in hosting Inside Gymnastics on Tour, email us at insidegymontour@gmail.com

If you are interested in sponsoring Inside Gymnastics on Tour, email us at anastasia@insidepubs.com