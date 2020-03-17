The February 2020 issue of Inside Gymnastics features our annual 50 Most Artistic list, Class of 2020! Gymnastics combines aesthetic beauty with awe-inspiring skills, undisputed power and mastery of control – we pay tribute to the athletes who best exemplify these special qualities and remind us all why gymnastics is the greatest sport in the world! Plus! Your 2020 Summer Camp Directory, Shannon Says with Shannon Miller, In the Know with John Roethlisberger and all the latest Inside Buzz!