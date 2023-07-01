Inside Gymnastics Exclusive! Trinity Thomas Announces Elite Comeback, Eyes Paris 2024

Eyes Set On Paris

With her NCAA career now complete, Thomas will pursue her Elite comeback with the same dedication, focus and heart she places on everything she does. Her success in 2022 and 2023 in particular, showed just how much believing in herself and having the right support system around her proved that a new chapter – and that going for her dream for 2024 – was still possible.

Her perspective on her accomplishments thus far and what defines success are also evident as she looks ahead.

“As an athlete, you’re going to have setbacks, there’s going to be ups and downs,” she said. “It’s not a straight road to whatever success looks like for you and those setbacks have taught me so much about myself, about life, about the journey and just finding joy in the process and not just the accomplishments at the end of the road. Within every setback I was able to learn something, grow from it and do better next time.”

As Thomas begins her new chapter it’s not surprising she’s chosen to have the Gators right by her side as the new daily grind and plan begins to take shape. Her teammates and coaches are family to her she said, and she draws much of her strength and joy from seeing them succeed.

“Being able to see them achieve their goals and reach their dreams is so special, too, because not everybody gets to see the behind the scenes, but we get to see each moment that we have together,” she said. “I think that’s what I’m looking forward to most – getting to be in here still with my teammates and being able to help them continue to reach their goals while I continue to reach mine.”

An incredible blend of strength, finesse, power and performance quality, Thomas’ own arsenal of skills includes one of the best double layouts on floor in the business and sky-high release moves on bars while displaying an incredible confidence and ability to hit under pressure on all four events. And while the NCAA to Elite routine construction is certain to take time to develop and test, she’s excited to see what she can accomplish.

“My coaches have sat down and started drafting out my routines, kind of like an easier version and then a harder version and we’ll keep changing things as we go, as I continue to work, and get my skills back and upgrades and all of that,” Thomas said. “So I’m excited for that process, too!”

In addition to her athletic, school and coaching commitments, which she admits will be a learning process as she figures out how to balance it all, Thomas is most excited to continue to be a role model for young athletes – a position she cherishes. Through her work with Quatro and LR Productions, she’ll have ample outreach opportunities to continue to make an impact beyond the competition floor.

“I’m partnered with Quatro,” she said. “I have my own leo line and there’s some new leos coming out soon! On top of that I’m partnered with LR Productions, and we’re going to have the Sparkle & Shine Invitational tour and I’m so excited for that as well. That’s another one of my dreams that honestly I would have never thought in a million years, but here we are! It’s another way to connect with all the gymnasts from all the generations. I hope that they are so excited – probably not as excited as I am because I’m through the roof!”

Inspiring the next generation is something Thomas remains focused on and her return to the Elite arena is certain to be a beautiful new page in her already legendary career no matter the end result. With the road to Paris as competitive as ever for Team USA – just this week USA Gymnastics announced that the 2023 U.S. Classic Roster included seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 All-Around Champion Simone Biles – Thomas certainly has the ability to be a major factor in the lead-up to the Games and beyond.

She can’t help but smile and reflect at the thought.

“I think little me would be in awe of big Trinity. It’s so crazy how far I’ve come and how much I’ve grown over the years. I have exceeded all of my expectations and I’ve met so many of my goals as well. And so it would be just really cool to look back and be like, ‘Wow, I really did that!”

See behind the scenes footage from our interview with Trinity coming soon to Inside Gymnastics’ YouTube channel!

See more of our in-depth feature on Trinity in the August 2023 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine, available soon in print and on our all-new digital app!