Sponsored Content

We’re celebrating innovation and excellence in gymnastics, presented by OZONE Leotards. The company offers top-quality products that are perfect for gymnasts at every level. And OZONE is now a global company as well, servicing customers worldwide, including outfitting the Brazilian National Team that won Bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

Inside Gymnastics Exclusive: Kaylia Nemour’s Spring Collection Release!

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Kaylia Nemour’s Spring Collection with OZONE, which features three stunning new leotards: Luminous Dream, Unstoppable Grace, and Endless Love. Each design combines innovation, elegance, and performance, reflecting Kaylia’s vision of empowering gymnasts to feel their best both in and out of the gym.

Visit ozoneleos.com or email international@ozoneleos.com for more information!