Inside Gymnastics Classic Athlete Spotlight: Kayla Smith

Congratulations on your incredible performance at the Inside Gymnastics Classic as well as receiving the scholarship at our inaugural event! How did it feel to receive that award?

Even though it wasn’t my best meet, I was so thrilled to have had the top All-Around score and to have won the scholarship money. I was so thankful, especially because it was Inside Gymnastics first annual competition. That was really cool!

In addition to winning the All-Around, you won the vault, beam and floor titles as well! Did you do anything fun to celebrate your successful weekend?

Well, as always, I had to buy an Inside Gymnastics sweatshirt! That’s how I usually celebrate a win! And since I had another meet to focus on for the following weekend, I kept my mind on what I needed to work on in the gym.

Your 2024 season is just getting started, what are your goals for the remainder of the season?

So, I had a meet the week after the Inside Gymnastics competition and got my second 38.0 All-Around score as a level 10. So, my main goal is to keep that rhythm going and continue to build on that score. Specific goals I have for myself are to qualify and place at USAG DP Nationals.

We were so impressed by your double layout on floor — do you have any other big skills or upgrades you’re hoping to compete this season?

Thanks! I am super proud of my double layout! It was a dream skill of mine to compete. I am really happy with my difficulty this year, as I have a 10.1 start value on beam and floor. I do hope to compete my Yurchenko 1 1/2 by next season! I am also working on connecting my front aerial to my handspring layout in competition to get a triple series on beam.

You committed to West Virginia on a full athletic scholarship in November 2023 — what made WVU the best fit for you?

Where do I start!? My official visit sold me! The campus was awesome and I loved the girls on the team! I really liked the gym and the amenities that are offered to the athletes, including academic support! And of course, the coaching staff is AMAZING! I really felt like it was going to be my home away from home. I can’t wait to be a Mountaineer!