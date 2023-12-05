Inside Gymnastics and College Gymnastics Association (CGA) Announce New Season Sponsorship for the 2024 Men’s NCAA Season

Content will include weekly event promotions, engaging athlete spotlights, new interviews, op-ed features, video and exclusive social media initiatives, increased on-site and virtual meet coverage and more, highlight athlete achievements each week of the season and promote special initiatives as part of the CGA including the 2023 All-Star meet on Dec. 16, as well as kick off an all-new Men’s NCAA Championship section on InsideGym.com featuring extensive season coverage beginning January 2024.

The mission of the College Gymnastics Association is “to raise the profile of the sport of NCAA Men’s Gymnastics by setting the standard for collegiate sports organizations and providing additional opportunities at the collegiate level”. With inclusion, innovation and integrity as their core values, the CGA’s vision is to be the model organization that elevates and grows the sport of collegiate men’s gymnastics.

Together with the CGA, Inside Gymnastics will lead the following Key Components of the Sponsorship:

Provide extensive promotion and coverage of Men’s NCAA Gymnastics throughout the 2024 season in Inside Gymnastics magazine, on InsideGym.com and across all social media platforms

Feature “Men’s NCAA Mondays” beginning the first week in January 2024 and provide exclusive coverage including athlete interviews, program profiles, interactive video and social media promotions, weekly “Power Rankings”, program spotlights, and competition highlights

Name and promote a “Routine of the Week” or “Athlete of the Week” across social media and InsideGym.com

Work with each NCAA Men’s program to collaborate and spotlight individual programs and athletes throughout the season.

Showcase the Men’s NCAA slate of competitions in a high profile placement on InsideGym.com and its platforms

Introduce 4-6 “guest column” features on InsideGym.com highlighting the importance of NCAA men’s gymnastics in the community with an additional in-depth piece to be featured in the February 2024 issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine

Include a featured Men’s NCAA Championship Section on InsideGym.com

Inside Gymnastics will promote the December 16 CGA All-Star meet on social media and on InsideGym.com and be featured on the scoreboard for the event

Inside Gymnastics’ newsfeed will be featured on the CGA’s website highlighting the latest and greatest from the sport of gymnastics and promoted as the official magazine of the CGA

“The CGA is excited to bring on Inside Gymnastics as a 2023-2024 season sponsor. The addition of Inside Gymnastics as a sponsor advances our mission to raise the profile of the sport of NCAA men’s gymnastics. As a CGA partner last season, Inside Gymnastics did an excellent job highlighting the sport and we are honored to become an even larger part of their regular coverage this coming season,” said CGA President, John Robinson. “While much of our typical CGA programming will continue this sponsorship will enable for more robust coverage of the sport that we all love so much.”

“Inside Gymnastics is proud to sponsor the College Gymnastics Association to increase this exciting initiative first launched in 2023 to promote Men’s NCAA Gymnastics. This new effort will enhance our overall coverage of Men’s NCAA gymnastics in 2024 and include the 2023 All-Star meet, 2024 season coverage including a “Drive to the Championship” segment on InsideGym.com and in Inside Gymnastics magazine, and bring together the personalities, programs and community impact of the sport to the forefront,” said Christy Sandmaier, vice president and co-publisher of Inside Gymnastics magazine. “Through this sponsorship we will continue to elevate and promote the positive opportunities men’s gymnastics offers for all levels and all ages, and celebrate the incredible athletes who inspire us every day!”