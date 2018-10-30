China for the win

China won the team final by an incredible 0.049-point margin, with the help of Zou Jingyuan’s near-perfect parallel bars routine, which scored a whopping 16.2. Congrats, Team China!

If only…

USA Gymnastics decided to help out those of us with day jobs by providing a template for a “please excuse” note for Worlds viewing. I don’t think it would convince my boss, but the effort is appreciated!

Need help getting out of work or school to watch #DohaGym2018? Look no further. 👇 pic.twitter.com/FOaxjdkSdq — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 29, 2018

Japan prioritized

Japan earned the bronze with an injured King Kohei at the helm, but what’s most important is that they took the time out of their busy schedule to take a group selfie.

Vasiliki is retiring

Three-time Olympian and beam queen Vasiliki Millousi of Greece announced her retirement from gymnastics and the over-30-and-still-flipping club. Best of luck to Vasiliki in her future adventures!

Η EOE θέλει να ευχαριστήσει την εκπληκτική πρωταθλήτρια μας Βασιλική Μιλλούση που αποσύρεται από την ενεργό δράση, για όλα όσα πρόσφερε στον ελληνικό αθλητισμό στη σπουδαία καριέρα της. Είμαστε σίγουροι ότι και ως μέλος της ΕΟΕ θα συνεχίσει τη μεγάλη της προσφορά στη χώρα μας! pic.twitter.com/i16aGo8bxX — Ηellenic Olympic (@HellenicOlympic) October 29, 2018

Team USA came in fourth

The men of Team USA finished in a respectable fourth place after a less-than-perfect day. They did win the gold for loudest, most encouraging team, though.

Makeup must be “modest”

Celine van Gerner revealed on Twitter that the FIG will no longer allow face painting or theatrical characters in floor routines. On the plus side, that means van Gerner will always be unique for her cat routine, right?

Just came in from Doha. I’m honored to be the FIRST, LAST and ONLY ONE in history who went out on stage in full character! Feeling blessed ☺️🤩 #history #firstlastonlyone #gymnastics @DutchGymnastics pic.twitter.com/6I61UXKZnh — Céline van Gerner (@celinevangerner) October 29, 2018

Russia barely missed gold

Russia had a heartbreaking finish, coming in second to China by the narrowest of margins (and despite these incredible vaults). The good news? Melnikova is still a fan.

Morgan stans a legend

Speaking of the ladies of Team Russia, Morgan Hurd and Tom Forster were both starstruck when they met our queen Aliya Mustafina today, as they darn well should be. #Respect

Planets aligned

Daniela Silivas, Svetlana Khorkina, Alexei Nemov, and Svetlana Boginskaya were all in the same room at one time, and the universe somehow handled it.

