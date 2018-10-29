By Jessica Taylor Price

We have our finalists! Day two of women’s qualifications brought some disappointments and a few surprises, but, mostly, it made us excited for what’s to come (ahem, the bars final!).

Here’s what happened:

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Brooklyn Moors was pleasantly surprised

Team Canada did very well, qualifying in fourth place with the help of this beautiful floor routine from Brooklyn Moors, who was pleasantly surprised to find out how well her team actually did right after the competition in the media mixed zone.

The Brits missed out

Great Britain unfortunately missed qualifying for the team final by just a tenth of a point, but it wasn’t for lack of an amazing pep talk from a veteran.

Simorgi can’t wait for dessert

We know what Morgan Hurd and Simone Biles are thinking about, because they won’t stop posting pictures of cinnamon rolls or themselves hanging out at a waffle… boutique? 

Luo Huan made her mark

Luo Huan qualified to the all-around and bar finals and helped Team China qualify in third with this gorgeous routine.

Aliya didn’t disappoint

Aliya Mustafina casually qualified for the bar final, then took time out of her busy day to thank honorary gym nerd Jonathan Van Ness for his support.

Teams made entrances

Team Spain and Team Malaysia took a leaf out of the Netherlands’ book with their delightful choreographed entrances to qualifications.

Jonna made history

Jonna Adlerteg of Sweden made history for her country, qualifying for Sweden’s first event final in 60 years. Not too shabby, Jonna.

Beautiful Brazil

Brazil did well in their beautiful ombre leos, qualifying in fifth. Flavia Saraiva did well for herself, too—she made the all-around and floor finals.

