Brooklyn Moors was pleasantly surprised

Team Canada did very well, qualifying in fourth place with the help of this beautiful floor routine from Brooklyn Moors, who was pleasantly surprised to find out how well her team actually did right after the competition in the media mixed zone.

Telling Brooklyn Moors that Canada is third! pic.twitter.com/rSASGT18vZ — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) October 28, 2018

The Brits missed out

Great Britain unfortunately missed qualifying for the team final by just a tenth of a point, but it wasn’t for lack of an amazing pep talk from a veteran.

Simorgi can’t wait for dessert

We know what Morgan Hurd and Simone Biles are thinking about, because they won’t stop posting pictures of cinnamon rolls or themselves hanging out at a waffle… boutique?

we found our heaven pic.twitter.com/ss2KvlqAG0 — haunting hurd (@morgihurd) October 28, 2018

Luo Huan made her mark

Luo Huan qualified to the all-around and bar finals and helped Team China qualify in third with this gorgeous routine.

Check out Luo Han's dynamic Uneven Bars routine @DohaGym2018 – CHN's 🇨🇳 2018 Asian Games Team 🥇 currently lies 4th and is set for the Final on 2 Nov#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/vY86RvF6Cx — FIG (@gymnastics) October 28, 2018

Aliya didn’t disappoint

Aliya Mustafina casually qualified for the bar final, then took time out of her busy day to thank honorary gym nerd Jonathan Van Ness for his support.

Teams made entrances

Team Spain and Team Malaysia took a leaf out of the Netherlands’ book with their delightful choreographed entrances to qualifications.

Jonna made history

Jonna Adlerteg of Sweden made history for her country, qualifying for Sweden’s first event final in 60 years. Not too shabby, Jonna.

UNREAL. INSANE. MAGIC!

🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪

60 years ago sweden had an event final!!!! 60!!

I was in worlds AA final 2009 as Swedens only worlds final…. but NEVER IN MY LIFETIME (so far) have We had an event final! OMG!

😭 happy tears ! pic.twitter.com/H11NkEptEu — Veronica Wagner (@nicawagner) October 28, 2018

Beautiful Brazil

Brazil did well in their beautiful ombre leos, qualifying in fifth. Flavia Saraiva did well for herself, too—she made the all-around and floor finals.

BRA's 🇧🇷 Flavia Saraiva has had a special day🎆🎇 @DohaGym2018 – this routine looks like being comfortably enough to send her to the Floor final 👊 + 🇧🇷 are set for the Team final 👌#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/Gn2DzKOrgV — FIG (@gymnastics) October 28, 2018

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE! SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 YEARS AND GET A 4TH FREE!