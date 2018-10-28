Mai is on a mission

Mai Murakami looked incredible on floor today, currently sitting in second on the apparatus, and she hit everything else to provisionally place third in the all-around. Let’s see if she can improve on her fourth-place all-around finish from last year.

Reigning world floor champ Mai Murakami looking fabulous on floor! #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/6tGQBe92lF — FloGymnastics (@FloGymnastics) October 27, 2018

Team USA hit

The ladies of Team USA competed well in lovely blue leos today and currently sit in first in the team standings. We also saw some rotation shenanigans as well as this adorable hug.

So did Sanne Wevers

The Netherlands didn’t disappoint with their entrance, and Olympic gold medalist Sanne Wevers didn’t disappoint with her gorgeous beam routine, either. She sits in third on the apparatus after day one (behind–do we really have to say?–Simone Biles and Kara Eaker).

2016 Olympic balance beam champion Sanne Wevers glided into a provision first place on her best apparatus as the Dutch led the team standings in the fourth subdivision of women’s qualifications. #Dohagym2018 @SWevers pic.twitter.com/jtdygOMwJt — DohaGym2018 (@DohaGym2018) October 27, 2018

Team GB is ready

Team Great Britain is ready for day two of qualifications, and they’re giving Team USA a run for their money on the pretty leos front.

Last training day today complete with the daily team photoshoot 🤣👍🏼📸 Qualification day tomorrow 🍀🤸🏼‍♀️🖤 pic.twitter.com/aEXRCNOCUm — Kelly Simm (@Kelly_Simm) October 27, 2018

Say hello to the Biles

After scaring us all with her tweet from the ER last night, Simone Biles slayed in qualifications, placing first thus far in all but one final and getting her incredible new vault (Cheng + 1/2) named for her. Not too shabby for someone suffering from a case of “Doha Pearl.”

Nina Derwael: bars warrior

Belgium’s Nina Derwael had a great day, scoring a sky-high 15.066 for her bar routine. Unfortunately, falls from her compatriots means the team will be on the edge of their seats tomorrow to see if they’ll qualify.

Two-time European champion and 2017 World bronze medalist Nina Derwael of Belgium 🇧🇪 comforts team mate Rune Herman during WAG Team Qualifications #BEL #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/oAMGsMIP5d — DohaGym2018 (@DohaGym2018) October 27, 2018

Marta + Jagna

Marta Pihan-Kulesza of Poland gave this adorable interview with her rhinestone-loving child after competing all-around at qualifications. She says she plans to continue until 2020, but will most likely retire after the Tokyo Olympics.

Marta would love to go back to the Olympics and Tokyo is on her mind. Feat. Jagna. pic.twitter.com/3M5bAcxvb6 — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) October 27, 2018

Germany waits

Team Germany had a great day, currently sitting in fifth in the team standings with Elisabeth Seitz in ninth in all-around. Now, all they have to do is wait. How hard can that be?

Jamaica made history

Team Jamaica was very excited to earn a team score at this world championships, with Danusia Francis and her beam dismount at the helm.

