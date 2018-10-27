Kohei brought his own fans

Team Japan placed third in qualifications, with “King” Kohei Uchimura qualifying in first on high bar with this glorious routine. We’re also here for his adorable children showing up to cheer him on before falling asleep. “Kohei Duddy!”

Mikulak had a great day

Sam Mikulak had an incredible day—he hit all six events to help Team USA qualify in fourth and to get himself into five finals, including the all-around, parallel bars, high bar, floor exercise and pommels!

What a qualification day for @SamuelMikulak! His 86.598 is currently second in the AA behind Russia's Nikita Nagornyy. #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/zML7WQVspa — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 26, 2018

They’re calling it the “Reverse Wolfkino”

A video of Tienna Nguyen of Vietnam’s new submitted skill was revealed, and it’s quite pretty. Take a look.

Hey look it's Tienna Nguyen's reverse wolfkino submitted skill! dope pic.twitter.com/mCvbE8XopR — Crazy Kiya Re (@violetsnvalium) October 26, 2018

The pommel was cursed

Lots of men had trouble with the pommel horse today, leading some to speculate that there was some sort of pommel curse (it is that time of year, after all). Euro’s pommel champion Rhys McClenaghan unfortunately fell twice, and apologized to his fans on Twitter.

Sorry everybody… Going to come back stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/sKb55p9xO4 — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) October 26, 2018

McClenaghan did confirm to Inside Gymnastics that he has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but will still compete at the Cottbus World Cup next month in Germany. McClenaghan is looking to qualify as an individual to Tokyo 2020.

… unless you’re Whitlock

Lucky for him, Max Whitlock is impervious to pommel witchcraft, qualifying in first to the final with this smooth (and fall-free) routine.

World & Olympic Pommel Horse 🥇 Max Whitlock produced this stunning display to grab the apparatus lead after sub division 9/10 and help GBR 🇬🇧 into 4th in the team standings

Latest results 👉: https://t.co/N66JL7iOy6@DohaGym2018#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/S5SvYYagng — FIG (@gymnastics) October 26, 2018

Here’s your leader

China qualified second behind Russia in qualifications, with defending all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng looking solid in first place after also fending off the pommel hex.

From H Bar to the Pommel Horse Ruoteng Xiao 🇨🇳 showed why he is the reigning All-around World Champ 🥇 as team China 🇨🇳 jumped to 2nd in the standings at the end of men's qualification @DohaGym2018 #DohaGym2018 #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/CqinaQdHfe — FIG (@gymnastics) October 26, 2018

The U.S. women are ready

Yes, I know today was about the men, but we have to talk about this adorably posed photo of the women of Team USA. We also got a behind-the-scenes photo of our favorite Worlds friendship.

Simone went to the ER

… OK, so I guess we’re not quite done with the U.S. women. Simone Biles revealed on Twitter that she went to the ER for a kidney stone but still plans to compete, like the pro/champ/goddess she is.

nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships this kidney stone can wait…. 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

Petrounias rose above

Speaking of competing through debilitating pain, Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece qualified in first on still rings despite a serious shoulder injury. He plans on getting surgery next month.

O grego Eleftherios Petrounias obteve a nota de 15.266 com essa apresentação nas argolas e segue na liderança do aparelho até o momento. pic.twitter.com/wvyr2Ub6Da — Full Gymnastics Blog (@fullgymblog) October 26, 2018

