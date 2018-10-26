By Jessica Taylor Price

The 2018 World Championships are in full force, with day one of men’s qualifications bringing in our first official results–some expected and others not so much. In any case, gymnasts always manage to keep things interesting. Here’s what you might have missed on social media:

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Russia’s men dominated

Team Russia did very well in prelims, finishing the day easily in first as a team and earning the top three spots in the all-around, though this pushed David Belyavskiy out of the final (darn two-per-country rule!). Watch Nikita Nagornyy, the current all-around leader, do this triple tuck into the rafters.

It might as well be leotard fashion week(s) for Team USA

The ladies of Team USA are still making waves with their beautiful leos! Their lineups were released today as well, revealing that Ragan Smith has been named the team alternate.

View this post on Instagram

getting ready for halloween with our elsa leos

A post shared by morgan hurd (@morgihurd) on

Oleg looked iffy

Ukrainian star and Olympic all-around silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev is in first place on parallel bars after performing this gorgeous set, but is currently in seventh in the all-around after disappointing routines on pommels and the high bar.

Nestor did well, though

Spain’s Nestor Abad showed off this delightful high bar routine in qualifications, helping him to fourth place in the all-around standings.

Melnikova’s okay

Angelina Melnikova’s nasty fall on vault made the rounds today, but she’s assured the gymternet that she’s okay, and [adorably] got some encouragement from reigning World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd.

Ri Se Gwang confused everyone

Ri Se Gwang of North Korea sits in first place on vault after performing what was supposed to be a handspring double pike half-out. However, the gymternet is scratching its head over how he got credited for it.

Worlds medals revealed

The world gold, silver and bronze medals are gorgeous, complete with cut-outs and a pink and purple ribbon. Just in case the competitors needed more incentive to earn some hardware…

The Flying Dutchman hit

Team Netherlands sat in second place after day one, and Epke Zonderland hit his high bar routine, finishing the day at the top spot for the event. Fun fact about Epke: He almost stayed home from Worlds—but we think he had a pretty good reason.

Tiny Carlos stood out

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Yulo of the Philippines is currently in eighth in all-around qualifications. He’s made his mark as the official darling of these worlds.

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP

 SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE!

Inside Gymnastics is your all-access pass to everything gymnastics! Subscribe/renew today and make sure you don't miss an issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!

Subscribe
Subscribe Today!