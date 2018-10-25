Melanie means business

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France ran through her impressive bars (hello, Bhardwaj!) and beam routines at podium training, making a great case for her all-around prospects this year.

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos… you are a beam 👑! #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/dXtTeItW0d — Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) October 24, 2018

Brazil is on fire

Brazil brought it at podium training, with all-around challenger Flavia Saraiva showing off her bars routine and Rebeca Andrade standing out on floor. And they did it all in hot pink.

Valeri has brought hot pink to Brazil. @NastiaLiukin did you have something to do with this?? pic.twitter.com/DChrBiVvEg — Scott Bregman (@sbregman87) October 24, 2018

Biles photobombed

Between relaxing, wearing incredible new leos and missing home, Simone Biles somehow managed to fit in a photobomb during Morgan Hurd’s post-podium training interview.

… and the "Photobomb of the year" award goes to @Simone_Biles on @morgihurd. 📸😂 These girls have some big plans for #DohaGym2018. ➡️ https://t.co/r6OlFDIonF pic.twitter.com/xQmHw7jsaZ — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 24, 2018

Italy lost Caterina

Italy’s Caterina Cereghetti unfortunately suffered an injury and won’t be competing. Get well soon, Caterina, and best of luck to the rest of Team Italy!

Aliya did what now?

The gymternet went crazy when Aliya Mustafina showed an acro series–a back handspring into a layout stepout–on beam during podium training. If you anticipated that she would just skip this requirement once again and still manage to medal, trust me, you’re not alone.

This is one of the top 8 moments of my life https://t.co/rGRZahQbUv — Rachel S (@herewasrachel) October 24, 2018

Gymnasts going solo

A few gymnasts are here competing solo, including Ana Karina Méndez of Peru and Jana Elkeky, who will be competing for her home country of Qatar. If you happen to be in Doha, be sure to give them a shout out!

Pretty in purple

Team Russia showed up to podium training in beautiful leos, posed here by the always photogenic Angelina Melnikova, who also hilariously thanked her knee for holding up during her routines.

Germany took time off

Team Germany enjoyed their day off, striking a pose in front of the Doha skyline.

Legends unite

Oksana “Chuso” Chusovitina reunited with her personal coach and 14-time World and Olympic medalist Svetlana Boginskaya in Doha, and, honestly, the star power in this photo is blinding.

