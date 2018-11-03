By Jessica Taylor Price
That’s all, folks! The very last day of competition in Doha brought lots of cheers and more than a few tears. It was quite the competition, but now is the time to nap and eat a cinnamon bun (which I’ve been craving lately for some reason).
Here’s what happened on the final day in the desert:
Feature Photo by Grace Chiu
Liu Tingting won beam
Liu Tingting of China’s gorgeous beam routine gave her the gold, with 16-year-old Ana Padurariu of Canada taking silver. Both were very excited, honored, tearful… all the feels! (Oh, and that girl named Biles? Yea, she racked up another medal with the bronze!)
涙きらきら✨
ティンティンちゃん
アンマリーちゃん
バイルズちゃん
おめでとうございます👏✨ pic.twitter.com/QZbyLTJeyA
— 若奈 (@wakaNatty) November 3, 2018
Zou wasn’t messing around
Zou Jingyuan of China casually earned the highest score in Doha with an incredible 16.433 for this parallel bar routine. How… What… WOW. Just wow.
Zou Jingyuan is almost untouchable on Men's Parallel Bars
The man from CHN🇨🇳 scored a vast 16.433 points – the highest score so far in any event @DohaGym2018 – with this routine to win World Championship 🥇 #Gymnastics #DohaGym 2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/K47GV7VrJJ
— FIG (@gymnastics) November 3, 2018
Simone matched Khorkina
Simone Biles took the bronze on beam and the gold on floor, tying her with Svetlana Khorkina for the most World medals with 20. Morgan Hurd took second on floor with Mai Murakami taking bronze for a podium reunion.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇯🇵 #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/EUb6qHhvvg
— FloGymnastics (@FloGymnastics) November 3, 2018
Ri Se Gwang won vault
Ri Se Gwang of North Korea earned his third World title with these incredibly difficult vaults.
Olympic champion Ri Se Gwang 🇰🇵won his world title number 3⃣ on Vault 🥇🥇🥇with these superb vaults #GoGymtastic #Gymnastics #DohaGym2018 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/acxkak3y9z
— FIG (@gymnastics) November 3, 2018
There were disappointments
Kara Eaker and Sanne Wevers were front-runners in the beam competition, but both had falls, and Melnikova narrowly missed the floor podium. Here’s how Sanne feels about all this:
Sanne Wevers is mad, not sad. She doesn’t know what happened and thought she was more than ready. Rolled her eyes and sighed to completely express her feelings when she first faced the press. pic.twitter.com/fc5jSZSj5h
— The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) November 3, 2018
Artur won the medal count
Artur Dalaloyan took vault silver and parallel bars bronze, making him the most decorated male gymnast in Doha with his all-around and floor exercise golds and team silver.
Lo único que diré es: Artur Dalaloyan 😍🇷🇺 #GimnasiaxTVN pic.twitter.com/Rcv2WqOAtV
— Queen Rose 👑 (@QueenRose1992) November 3, 2018
Sam finally medaled
Poor Sam Mikulak finished a heartbreaking fourth on parallel bars but saved his best for last, snagging his first individual Worlds medal with a killer high bar routine, taking third behind King Kohei and winner Epke Zonderland. Congrats, Sam! Go celebrate with Marshall!
鉄棒表彰式その①
キング銀メダルおめでとー！ pic.twitter.com/rGJmeDwpXS
— しみ (@pipinoko168) November 3, 2018
You know what comes next?
Treating myself in honor of @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/z4cqwKeFVt
— Old Gym Fan (@OldGymFan) November 3, 2018
