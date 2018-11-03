Liu Tingting won beam

Liu Tingting of China’s gorgeous beam routine gave her the gold, with 16-year-old Ana Padurariu of Canada taking silver. Both were very excited, honored, tearful… all the feels! (Oh, and that girl named Biles? Yea, she racked up another medal with the bronze!)

Zou wasn’t messing around

Zou Jingyuan of China casually earned the highest score in Doha with an incredible 16.433 for this parallel bar routine. How… What… WOW. Just wow.

Zou Jingyuan is almost untouchable on Men's Parallel Bars

The man from CHN🇨🇳 scored a vast 16.433 points – the highest score so far in any event @DohaGym2018 – with this routine to win World Championship 🥇 #Gymnastics #DohaGym 2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/K47GV7VrJJ — FIG (@gymnastics) November 3, 2018

Simone matched Khorkina

Simone Biles took the bronze on beam and the gold on floor, tying her with Svetlana Khorkina for the most World medals with 20. Morgan Hurd took second on floor with Mai Murakami taking bronze for a podium reunion.

Ri Se Gwang won vault

Ri Se Gwang of North Korea earned his third World title with these incredibly difficult vaults.

Olympic champion Ri Se Gwang 🇰🇵won his world title number 3⃣ on Vault 🥇🥇🥇with these superb vaults #GoGymtastic #Gymnastics #DohaGym2018 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/acxkak3y9z — FIG (@gymnastics) November 3, 2018

There were disappointments

Kara Eaker and Sanne Wevers were front-runners in the beam competition, but both had falls, and Melnikova narrowly missed the floor podium. Here’s how Sanne feels about all this:

Sanne Wevers is mad, not sad. She doesn’t know what happened and thought she was more than ready. Rolled her eyes and sighed to completely express her feelings when she first faced the press. pic.twitter.com/fc5jSZSj5h — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) November 3, 2018

Artur won the medal count

Artur Dalaloyan took vault silver and parallel bars bronze, making him the most decorated male gymnast in Doha with his all-around and floor exercise golds and team silver.

Lo único que diré es: Artur Dalaloyan 😍🇷🇺 #GimnasiaxTVN pic.twitter.com/Rcv2WqOAtV — Queen Rose 👑 (@QueenRose1992) November 3, 2018

Sam finally medaled

Poor Sam Mikulak finished a heartbreaking fourth on parallel bars but saved his best for last, snagging his first individual Worlds medal with a killer high bar routine, taking third behind King Kohei and winner Epke Zonderland. Congrats, Sam! Go celebrate with Marshall!

You know what comes next?

Treating myself in honor of @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/z4cqwKeFVt — Old Gym Fan (@OldGymFan) November 3, 2018

