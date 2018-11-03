By Jessica Taylor Price

That’s all, folks! The very last day of competition in Doha brought lots of cheers and more than a few tears. It was quite the competition, but now is the time to nap and eat a cinnamon bun (which I’ve been craving lately for some reason).

Here’s what happened on the final day in the desert:

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Liu Tingting won beam

Liu Tingting of China’s gorgeous beam routine gave her the gold, with 16-year-old Ana Padurariu of Canada taking silver. Both were very excited, honored, tearful… all the feels! (Oh, and that girl named Biles? Yea, she racked up another medal with the bronze!)

Zou wasn’t messing around

Zou Jingyuan of China casually earned the highest score in Doha with an incredible 16.433 for this parallel bar routine. How… What… WOW. Just wow.

Simone matched Khorkina

Simone Biles took the bronze on beam and the gold on floor, tying her with Svetlana Khorkina for the most World medals with 20. Morgan Hurd took second on floor with Mai Murakami taking bronze for a podium reunion.

Ri Se Gwang won vault

Ri Se Gwang of North Korea earned his third World title with these incredibly difficult vaults.

There were disappointments

Kara Eaker and Sanne Wevers were front-runners in the beam competition, but both had falls, and Melnikova narrowly missed the floor podium. Here’s how Sanne feels about all this:

Artur won the medal count

Artur Dalaloyan took vault silver and parallel bars bronze, making him the most decorated male gymnast in Doha with his all-around and floor exercise golds and team silver.

Sam finally medaled

Poor Sam Mikulak finished a heartbreaking fourth on parallel bars but saved his best for last, snagging his first individual Worlds medal with a killer high bar routine, taking third behind King Kohei and winner Epke Zonderland. Congrats, Sam! Go celebrate with Marshall!

You know what comes next?

