Most world titles

Simone Biles won vault gold and uneven bars silver, giving her the most world titles of any gymnast. She also became the first American to win a world medal in every event, AND she did it in a throwback leo, with a costume change. Just don’t ask her to wear all her medals at once.

do you want my neck to break hahaha 😂🙌🏾 https://t.co/0RaFRKPg33 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 2, 2018

The Philippines’ first medal

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Yulo won the first Worlds medal ever for the Philippines with a bronze in the floor final. Snaps to Carlos!

Our first medal EVER in a Gymnastics World Championships EVER. Did I say EVER?!?! Go Caloy! #CarlosYulo #Floor 🥉 @thegymterdotnet pic.twitter.com/3XiYd26Tw5 — linzi arellano-co (@linziwinzi) November 2, 2018

Cutest worlds baby

Marta Pihan-Kulesza of Poland’s daughter has credentials. Do you have credentials? Didn’t think so.

Marta’s daughter having her own credential is the best thing https://t.co/PzCUx9NvEz — Hollie (@HollieGym) November 2, 2018

Best tie redemption

Xiao Ruoteng (CHN) won pommel horse gold with this quick and super clean pommels routine that honestly made me a bit dizzy. He tied with Max Whitlock for first, but unlike in the all-around, this time the tie broke in his favor.

Enjoy Xiao Ruoteng's mesmerizing 🎯 Pommel Horse routine @DohaGym2018

It scored the man from CHN 🇨🇳 15.166 and won him the 2018 World Championship 🥇- beating 2-time defending 🥇 Max Whitlock GBR🇬🇧 on a tiebreak 👊#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic #Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/kmaiaSMviO — FIG (@gymnastics) November 2, 2018

Belgium’s first world champion

Your new bars queen is Belgium’s Nina Derwael, whose jam-packed and clean routine earned her a gold medal today. Congratulations, Nina!

Reigning Queen of the Uneven Bars 🥁🥁 Belgium's 🇧🇪 Nina Derwael 🥇 The crowd at Aspire Dome tonight is awesome! #DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/kHJLhP9gYP — DohaGym2018 (@DohaGym2018) November 2, 2018

Best entourage

Eleftherios “Lord of the Rings” Petrounias won still rings gold with this rock steady routine despite a shoulder injury for which he’ll get surgery on next week. It probably didn’t hurt that he had all of Greece in the crowd to cheer him on.

"Lord of the Rings" @Petrounias_E 🇬🇷and his HUGE Greek entourage in Aspire Dome tonight. He's our World Champion for a third time in a row ➿#GoGymtastic #DohaGym2018 pic.twitter.com/5UnVezQjUS — DohaGym2018 (@DohaGym2018) November 2, 2018

First WAG medal for Mexico

Alexa Moreno of Mexico won a historic bronze on vault, winning Mexico’s very first women’s Worlds medal and completing the North American vault podium. #Represent

Bronce histórico para México 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/kqcvGQy5oy — Elsa Garcia (@_elsagarcia_) November 2, 2018

Canada’s first women’s vault medal

Shallon Olsen of Canada earned a silver on vault, and is clearly thrilled with the result.

The awesome Shallon Olsen on making history for Canada with her silver medal on vault! pic.twitter.com/xeVqWVyKKv — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) November 2, 2018

Best sisterhood

Great Britain’s Becky Downie had a tough day after errors on her bar routine left her seventh in the final. Luckily, little sis Ellie Downie was there to help her keep her chin up, and she’ll no doubt come back stronger than ever next time.

💔 Doesn’t even cover it 💔

I can’t thank everyone enough though for the endless amounts of love and support today !! pic.twitter.com/EcLa35jN9L — Becky Downie (@Bdownie) November 2, 2018

Most medals for a guy in Doha (so far)

Artur Dalaloyan won the floor final with a nearly error-free routine, adding a gold to his all-around gold and team silver from these championships.

FX FINAL

DALALOYAN Artur RUS

Difficulty: 6.200

Execution: 8.700

Score:14.900！！ pic.twitter.com/7u4DmcUz50 — しみ (@pipinoko168) November 2, 2018

