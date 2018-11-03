By Jessica Taylor Price

Day one of event finals was a day of historic firsts and broken records, some official (i.e., Mexico’s first medal) and some that aren’t but should be (i.e., best entourage).  If you don’t have your gym history textbook handy, don’t worry—we’re here to break it all down for you.

Here’s what happened on #DohaGym2018 Day 13:

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Most world titles

Simone Biles won vault gold and uneven bars silver, giving her the most world titles of any gymnast. She also became the first American to win a world medal in every event, AND she did it in a throwback leo, with a costume change. Just don’t ask her to wear all her medals at once.

The Philippines’ first medal

Eighteen-year-old Carlos Yulo won the first Worlds medal ever for the Philippines with a bronze in the floor final. Snaps to Carlos!

Cutest worlds baby

Marta Pihan-Kulesza of Poland’s daughter has credentials. Do you have credentials? Didn’t think so.

Best tie redemption

Xiao Ruoteng (CHN) won pommel horse gold with this quick and super clean pommels routine that honestly made me a bit dizzy. He tied with Max Whitlock for first, but unlike in the all-around, this time the tie broke in his favor.

Belgium’s first world champion

Your new bars queen is Belgium’s Nina Derwael, whose jam-packed and clean routine earned her a gold medal today. Congratulations, Nina!

Best entourage

Eleftherios “Lord of the Rings” Petrounias won still rings gold with this rock steady routine despite a shoulder injury for which he’ll get surgery on next week. It probably didn’t hurt that he had all of Greece in the crowd to cheer him on.

First WAG medal for Mexico

Alexa Moreno of Mexico won a historic bronze on vault, winning Mexico’s very first women’s Worlds medal and completing the North American vault podium. #Represent

Canada’s first women’s vault medal

Shallon Olsen of Canada earned a silver on vault, and is clearly thrilled with the result.

Best sisterhood

Great Britain’s Becky Downie had a tough day after errors on her bar routine left her seventh in the final. Luckily, little sis Ellie Downie was there to help her keep her chin up, and she’ll no doubt come back stronger than ever next time.

Most medals for a guy in Doha (so far)

Artur Dalaloyan won the floor final with a nearly error-free routine, adding a gold to his all-around gold and team silver from these championships.

