Artur was perfect for gold

Artur Dalaloyan of Russia won the all-around after a fantastic day that hopefully brought up his spirits after disappointment in team finals. One thing’s for sure: He needs a nap.

A very cranky Andrei Rodionenko grabbed Artur by the shoulders mid-interview and was like “BYEEEEEE” and pulled him away from everyone still waiting. Here’s a cute vid for ya. pic.twitter.com/eZpYvNnoNE — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) October 31, 2018

Reactions galore

What’s almost as entertaining as watching gymnastics? Watching people watch gymnastics. Here are Morgan Hurd and Daria Spiridonova trying to out-react the Raisman family during the all-around.

Daria Spiridonova reaction images, Doha 2018 pic.twitter.com/9b297Ar6PU — ragan smith 2018 world champion (@oIympichampion) October 31, 2018

Xiao Ruoteng took silver

2017 World All-Around Champion Xiao Ruoteng of China came in second place with a clean day (and a stuck rings dismount!). It’s always tough to be on the losing end of a tiebreaker, but Xiao looked happy with his performance.

“This meet made me so excited to start into our winter training block.” Xiao Ruoteng, who is happy with his performance no matter the medal but wishes he could’ve done a better floor. pic.twitter.com/lEVjmj0qI5 — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) October 31, 2018

The ladies had some fun

The women clearly made the best of some time off, with Simone hanging out poolside and Aliya Mustafina handling some wildlife. Even Russian head coach Valentina Rodionenko got in on the action.

To add extra joy to your day, here is Valentina riding a camel. pic.twitter.com/t2rF84KzIZ — Liukin for the Floor Timer (@papaliukin) October 31, 2018

Kenzo spun into oblivion

Kenzo Shirai stuck his jaw-dropping triple-twisting Yurchenko vault, and this should give you a good impression of his twisting speed in general.

Replay of Kenzo on FX. pic.twitter.com/U8rRrkRI89 — Starsky, Just Starsky (@StarskyGym) October 31, 2018

Van Gerner’s gone mainstream

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert picked up on news that the FIG will require makeup to be “modest” in response to Celine van Gerner’s Cats floor routine. Can we please call it face doping from now on?

Nikita took bronze

Nikita Nagornyy’s thrilling floor routine helped him to a third-place finish in the all-around. Here he is either being supportive of compatriot Artur’s success or jealous of it; either way, we understand.

I just showed my Russian teacher this photo ♥️♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/3iBWqeua3P — Emma Bailey 🤸🏼‍♀️ (@MoominWhisky) October 31, 2018

Halloween happenings

Scheduling unfortunately prevented us from experiencing Riley’s “This is Halloween” floor routine on actual Halloween. Still, we were treated to pics of an incredible Olympic pumpkin and Simone’s dog Lilo adorably dressed up like Stitch. We’ll take it!

Happy Halloween from Lilo & Stitch 💙🎃 my lil baby is so cute!

(feel free to send pics of your dogs dressed up) I love it!! pic.twitter.com/g2pxYmy3ml — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 31, 2018

Sam had an unhappy ending

Sam Mikulak was in third going into the final rotation, where he had an unfortunate slip on the high bar and fell to fifth for a disappointing finish. He almost certainly would have finished with the bronze had he hit his routine. Just don’t watch it without a little Halloween candy to help you cope.

A repeat of 2013 for Sam Mikulak. Third going into the last rotation on high bar. A hit routine would have made him the fourth U.S. man to earn a world all-around medal. Then this. pic.twitter.com/bScuJfPAAg — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) October 31, 2018

We can’t take her anywhere…

Svetlana Boginskaya apparently can’t be left alone in the arena for too long or she’ll start scooping up all the medals again.

Svetlana Boginskaya has made a comeback and already declared herself World BB Champion that there’s no point in awarding silver and bronze. pic.twitter.com/AhilSoLl2T — Liukin for the Floor Timer (@papaliukin) October 31, 2018

YOU CAN BE READING THE LATEST ISSUE OF INSIDE GYMNASTICS MAGAZINE IN LESS THAN 60 SECONDS BY DOWNLOADING THE “INSIDE GYM” APP!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY TO BE GUARANTEED THE WORLDS ISSUE! SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 YEARS AND GET A 4TH FREE!