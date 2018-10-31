By Jessica Taylor Price

The men kept things exciting at the individual all-around final, putting fans on the edge of their seats until the very last rotation—while also bringing up the tiebreaker debate. Hey, it wouldn’t be worlds if there wasn’t some controversy.

Here’s what happened:

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

 

Artur was perfect for gold

Artur Dalaloyan of Russia won the all-around after a fantastic day that hopefully brought up his spirits after disappointment in team finals. One thing’s for sure: He needs a nap.

Reactions galore

What’s almost as entertaining as watching gymnastics? Watching people watch gymnastics. Here are Morgan Hurd and Daria Spiridonova trying to out-react the Raisman family during the all-around.

Xiao Ruoteng took silver

2017 World All-Around Champion Xiao Ruoteng of China came in second place with a clean day (and a stuck rings dismount!). It’s always tough to be on the losing end of a tiebreaker, but Xiao looked happy with his performance.

The ladies had some fun

The women clearly made the best of some time off, with Simone hanging out poolside and Aliya Mustafina handling some wildlife. Even Russian head coach Valentina Rodionenko got in on the action.

Kenzo spun into oblivion

Kenzo Shirai stuck his jaw-dropping triple-twisting Yurchenko vault, and this should give you a good impression of his twisting speed in general.

Van Gerner’s gone mainstream

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert picked up on news that the FIG will require makeup to be “modest” in response to Celine van Gerner’s Cats floor routine. Can we please call it face doping from now on?

Nikita took bronze

Nikita Nagornyy’s thrilling floor routine helped him to a third-place finish in the all-around. Here he is either being supportive of compatriot Artur’s success or jealous of it; either way, we understand.

Halloween happenings

Scheduling unfortunately prevented us from experiencing Riley’s “This is Halloween” floor routine on actual Halloween. Still, we were treated to pics of an incredible Olympic pumpkin and Simone’s dog Lilo adorably dressed up like Stitch. We’ll take it!

Sam had an unhappy ending

Sam Mikulak was in third going into the final rotation, where he had an unfortunate slip on the high bar and fell to fifth for a disappointing finish. He almost certainly would have finished with the bronze had he hit his routine. Just don’t watch it without a little Halloween candy to help you cope.

We can’t take her anywhere…

Svetlana Boginskaya apparently can’t be left alone in the arena for too long or she’ll start scooping up all the medals again.

