By Jessica Taylor Price

Today was pretty exciting—we got our very first female qualifiers to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (is it that time already?). Oh, and women’s team finals happened!

Here’s what went down in Doha:

Feature Photo by Grace Chiu

Team USA dominated

Not only did they win gold, but they won by over eight points, punched their ticket to Tokyo and looked gorgeous doing it. Morgiboo celebrated with a retaliatory photobomb, and also treated herself to, yes, a piggyback ride.

Russia came in second

Led by their queen Aliya Mustafina and her stuck bars dismount (NBD), Russia’s ladies took silver with a couple of mistakes. It’s good to know that Angelina Melnikova has a sense of humor about going out of bounds, though.

… and China took third

China earned the bronze medal after a few mistakes on beam and bars. They managed to stave off the other teams with big vault and floor scores like Liu Jinru’s.

Sam’s secret

What’s the secret to Sam Mikulak’s success? Puppies, of course. Coming soon: Inside Gym’s calendar featuring a male gymnast and his dog each month. #Dreams

Canada made history

Canada came in a record fourth place in the team final, and team mama Ellie Black beamed with pride: “We really put it all out there.”

International friendships abound

USA and Russia got along just fine at this meet, with Morgan Hurd and Angelina Melnikova finally posing for a photo, and the teams, well, teaming up for this one.

Brazil was onto something

Brazil was on the verge of a team medal today until the final rotation, where they had mistakes on bars and, unfortunately, fell to seventh. They have plenty to be proud of, though, like Flavia’s excellent double-twisting Yurchenko!

 

