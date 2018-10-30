Team USA dominated

Not only did they win gold, but they won by over eight points, punched their ticket to Tokyo and looked gorgeous doing it. Morgiboo celebrated with a retaliatory photobomb, and also treated herself to, yes, a piggyback ride.

Russia came in second

Led by their queen Aliya Mustafina and her stuck bars dismount (NBD), Russia’s ladies took silver with a couple of mistakes. It’s good to know that Angelina Melnikova has a sense of humor about going out of bounds, though.

Gelya: ‘When you’re praying ‘not OOB, not OOB’ and in the end land out of bounds’ pic.twitter.com/XFNJ2Rp0OV — Luba Baladzhaeva (@cherity1313) October 30, 2018

… and China took third

China earned the bronze medal after a few mistakes on beam and bars. They managed to stave off the other teams with big vault and floor scores like Liu Jinru’s.

This 14.366 Vault from Liu Jinru helped CHN🇨🇳 jump up the leaderboard in the final rotation to grab 🥉 in the Women's Team Final @DohaGym2018

The 🥉 also secured 🇨🇳's spot @Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020 #DohaGym2018 #Gymnastics#GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/fMKESBOVtJ — FIG (@gymnastics) October 30, 2018

Sam’s secret

What’s the secret to Sam Mikulak’s success? Puppies, of course. Coming soon: Inside Gym’s calendar featuring a male gymnast and his dog each month. #Dreams

Canada made history

Canada came in a record fourth place in the team final, and team mama Ellie Black beamed with pride: “We really put it all out there.”

Ellie Black on Canada’s performance! pic.twitter.com/g7pbQt6Zzd — The Gymternet (@thegymterdotnet) October 30, 2018

International friendships abound

USA and Russia got along just fine at this meet, with Morgan Hurd and Angelina Melnikova finally posing for a photo, and the teams, well, teaming up for this one.

2018 World Championships WAG team final: Gold and silver medalists pic.twitter.com/56czfaFzKv — Cordelia Price (@CordeliaGymFan) October 30, 2018

Brazil was onto something

Brazil was on the verge of a team medal today until the final rotation, where they had mistakes on bars and, unfortunately, fell to seventh. They have plenty to be proud of, though, like Flavia’s excellent double-twisting Yurchenko!

BRA🇧🇷 are on the verge of a historic 1st World Championship team medal – led by 🌟 Flavia Saraiva – seen here scoring 14.433 on Vault – the Women's Team are 3rd with the final rotation happening now❗

Watch live 🎥👉https://t.co/S7u8nFxUyC#DohaGym2018 #GoGymtastic pic.twitter.com/2647fRU9dJ — FIG (@gymnastics) October 30, 2018

