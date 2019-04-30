JORDYN WIEBER HEADS TO ARKANSAS

After much speculation on what Jordyn Wieber’s next step would be, gym fans were excited when she accepted the position of Head Coach of the University of Arkansas women’s gymnastics program. Formerly an assistant coach at UCLA, the 23-year-old Olympic champion is reportedly “honored” to take on this new position. In a recent press release, Wieber said, “I am excited about the future of Razorback Gymnastics and am looking forward to working together with our student-athletes to compete at the highest level of collegiate gymnastics.”

So honored to be the new Head Coach of @RazorbackGym ❤️ I can’t wait to get started and continue growing the program that Mark Cook has built from the ground up. WOO PIG SOOIE! https://t.co/cSQhZh2gep — Jordyn Wieber (@jordyn_wieber) April 25, 2019

THE TRAIL TO TRIALS!

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials will head to St. Louis next summer! Set for June 25-28, this thrilling meet will be contested at the Enterprise Center, and you can start preparing to watch this incredible meet with the newly announced schedule:

June 25: Men’s Day 1: 7 p.m. CT

June 26: Women’s Day 1: 7:30 p.m. CT

June 27: Men’s Day 2: 2 p.m. CT

June 28: Women’s Day 2: 7:30 p.m. CT

“I’m thrilled the 2020 Olympic Trials will be held in St. Louis,” said 2008 Olympic Champion Nastia Liukin in a recent Team USA press release. “I’ve been there many times, both competing and commentating with NBC, and have nothing but great memories of the city.” St. Louis also hosted the 2012 U.S. Championships and the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials for men’s gymnastics.

SKINNER SETS HER SIGHTS ON TOKYO

Utah’s MyKayla Skinner took to Twitter last week to announce her elite comeback plans! The 2016 U.S. Olympic alternate transitioned to the University of Utah in 2017 and made a huge name for herself in NCAA, where she is noted for her high difficulty and unparalleled power. Now, Skinner is hoping to compete in the upcoming elite season and is looking ahead to Tokyo 2020 as a long-term goal!

Words can’t describe how excited I am!! Thanks for all the love and support. So ready for this new journey of mine❤️ @UtahGymnastics pic.twitter.com/K6SLfwKVfj — MyKayla Skinner (@MSkinner2016) April 25, 2019

To keep up with all the latest news and quotes, check out this week's articles on Inside Gym!

