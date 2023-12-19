Industry Insider Spotlight! Leap! Learning Innovates Online Instructor Training

Inside Gymnastics magazine has an advertising and promotional partnership with LEAP!

In this new Industry Insider Spotlight, Inside Gymnastics spoke with Co-Founder and Partner (alongside Frank Sahlein) and Managing Director Jeff Lulla to learn what makes LEAP! so innovative across the industry.

LEAP! is such an innovative online platform, described as “the perfect solution to improve and standardize your instructor skill and safety training.” More than ever, training and safety are of course so critical to success. Talk a little more about how the platform works and what people can expect.

Finding, hiring, and training instructors is the biggest challenge our industry faces today. Using a Learning Management System like LEAP can be a tremendous benefit to busy gym owners and directors because it allows them to assign specific lessons and courses to their staff, track their training, and verify comprehension and completion of the training. LEAP offers proven curriculum programs authored by experts AND allows subscribers to add their own curriculum, training documents, videos, and courses.

How did the platform first come about – what was the impetus?

We learned from experience that handing someone a manual, a DVD, or asking them to watch a YouTube video doesn’t mean they understood what they were given. We developed LEAP to help organize and standardize training while providing comprehension questions and assessments that confirm learning. We also recognized the importance of maintaining training records and LEAP does that automatically.

Who is the primary audience for LEAP!?

There are two different types of subscribers:

Successful business owners looking for help in automating their current staff training by taking advantage of our Tech Support staff to simplify uploading of their existing training programs. We call that “Bring Your Own Curriculum” or BYOC for short.

New business owners who want to adopt proven teaching systems developed by experts. For example, the Fun & Fit Gymnastics Program has been successfully used by hundreds of gymnastics clubs for decades.

Take us through the programs. What can a client expect?

The authored programs available include:

Fun & Fit Gymnastics – recreational and preschool gymnastics for boys & girls,

Swimagine – learn to swim,

LEAPStar Kids – preschool sports,

Jump For Joy – Trampoline & Tumbling,

DragonNinja – ninja for boys and girls

SpectrAbilities -special needs training (only available with a license).

The BYOC (bring your own curriculum) subscription is an affordable option for successful businesses to automate their own training programs within LEAP. All of these proven curriculum and staff training courses can be copied, edited, and customized. Subscription pricing is based on the number of users starting with single user accounts, 5 users, 20 users, 40 users, and 100 or more.

What do you see as the benefits of virtual learning?

Courses can be assigned with deadlines.

Learners can train anywhere and anytime.

Owners/Directors can track training and receive notifications upon completion or when deadlines are missed.

Training history is archived.

You also offer expert consulting. Talk a little about that…

Each of our curriculum authors, who are experts in their fields, provides online and on site consulting, mentoring and hands-on training within their industries.

We believe every business needs professional help in the following areas;

An attorney for legal help and advise

An accountant for tax advice and preparation of returns

A consultant to advise and share experiences and lessons learned.

Tell us about some success stories! What feedback have you received?

We have been told by subscribers that LEAP has helped simplify their lives, organize their club operations and training systems, and help grow their businesses. Testimonials are available on our website.

For someone who wants to get started with LEAP! what is the best way to get more information and get started?

Visit www.LEAPLearn.net – check out the 1 month intro subscription to any of the programs.

Reach out to Jeff Lulla, Managing Director of LEAP, at info@leaplearn.net

