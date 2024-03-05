Inaugural Teen Choice Presents: Kidney Care Women’s Gymnastics Championships Coming to Nashville March 16

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE [March 4, 2024] – The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is poised to host the “Teen Choice Presents: Kidney Care Women’s Gymnastics Championships” on March 16, 2024. This premiere event, set against the vibrant backdrop of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, will bring together nine NCAA women’s gymnastics teams, including four top 20 ranked teams, marking a historic weekend for collegiate sports in Nashville.

Nashville’s first major collegiate gymnastics event in over 15 years, featuring top talent from SEC, Big Ten, and more.

Highlighting 4 top 20 teams, including SEC’s Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, and Big Ten’s Ohio State, in a sports-packed weekend coinciding with the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Showcasing FISK University’s only home meet of the season, amplifying the event’s significance in Nashville.

Event Schedule:

Session 1: Starting at 12:30 PM CT with the University of Georgia , the University of Iowa , the University of Maryland , the University of Pittsburgh , and Talladega College .

Session 2: Beginning at 7:15 PM CT featuring Auburn University, FISK University, the University of Kentucky, and Ohio State University.

The Championships draw profound inspiration from the personal challenges faced by Suni Lee, who is diligently managing her kidney disease amidst her Olympic training, and the legacy of Shilese Jones’s father, whose struggle with kidney disease has profoundly impacted her path in gymnastics. Their remarkable stories of perseverance and commitment have been instrumental in sparking the Kidney Care initiative, which is dedicated to elevating kidney health awareness. Considering the staggering statistics that over 37 million Americans live with kidney disease, and shockingly, more than 90% of those affected are unaware of their condition, the urgency for heightened awareness becomes unmistakably clear. The Kidney Care initiative aims to bridge this awareness gap, spotlighting the silent prevalence of kidney disease and advocating for proactive health engagement.

Jess Graba, Suni Lee’s Olympic coach, stated, “Suni’s strength in facing kidney disease has illuminated the importance of awareness and support.” Jeff Graba, Suni’s coach during her career competing at Auburn, remarked, “Her resilience inspires us all to advocate for kidney health, making this event more than just a competition.”

Teen Choice Presents, an extension of the creators behind the Teen Choice Awards, focuses on cause-related initiatives that resonate with younger demographics through entertainment. The initiative significantly broadens the Kidney Care campaign’s reach by featuring celebrities like Selena Gomez, Sarah Hyland, Nick Cannon, and Liam Payne, who have openly shared their kidney health challenges.

The Championships are an official Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) event.

Tickets for the “Teen Choice Presents: Kidney Care Women’s Gymnastics Championships” are available beginning at 10 am CT on Tuesday, March 5th offering an opportunity to support elite gymnastics and a crucial health cause.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024 – 2 sessions – 12:30 pm CT and 7:15 pm CT

Location: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets: Tickets per session range from $15 – $35 plus taxes/fees and may be purchased online through the Ticketmaster at the Event or Auditorium websites. Discounted group tickets will be available through the Auditorium at 615.862.6390. There is a $3 discount per ticket for purchases of 10 or more tickets ..

Website: www.kidneycaregymnastics.com

For press or event inquiries:

info@kidneycaregymnastics.com