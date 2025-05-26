In Their Own Words: Stars of the 2025 European Championship

In dramatic style, the host nation’s Helen Kevric, Janoah Mueller, Lea Marie Quaas, Karina Schoenmaier and Silja Stoehr earned the silver medal. Under massive crowd support, the German ladies sealed the deal with strong vaulting. Earlier, Helen Kevric aced her bars set for the top score of the day, a whopping 14.766! Smiles all around as the young and talented team celebrated with the audience on the podium.

Helen Kevric on winning silver:

“It feels very good. I love that it’s in Germany, I had a very good feeling and I’m happy that we won the silver medal.”

On if she felt the nerves of competing at home:

“No I think it was not so much because I had a lot of fun and it was not so much pressure, maybe a little bit, but I had a good feeling.”

On her gymnastics style:

“I think I’m a very elegant gymnast and yes I think I can perform really well and I’m happy how I did it.”

On the Mixed Team Competition:

“I think it’s really nice because it’s also at the Olympic Games now in 2028 and I’m excited how it will be.”

More delighted faces in the French corner as Lorette Charpy, Ming Van Eijken, Romane Hamelin, Djenna Laroui and Morgane Osyssek-Reimer held off a strong challenge by Romania -by just under half a point- for the bronze medal.

Lorette Charpy on being successful in the new quad:

“It’s the first step of this new cycle, it’s a new team and we don’t really know how we are with the other countries but we know the podium is possible so we just enjoy and do our job and yes we did it!”

On the flair France brings to their gymnastics:

“We work a lot on this because it’s our strength, so we work a lot about this, especially on beam and floor.”

On bouncing back from the Paris Olympics:

“It’s a new cycle. I think we can’t just speak about the Olympics because the last period of the cycle. From Tokyo to Paris, it was a really good cycle and we did a lot of medals at the European and worlds. We don’t speak a lot about the Olympics. We start a new cycle with this new team and we enjoy it.”

On the Mixed Team Competition:

“I’m disappointed because no bars. But I think it’s a good idea and I love to do with men, like a Swiss cup, like other competitions. So yes, it’s a good idea.”

