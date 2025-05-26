26 May In Their Own Words: Stars of the 2025 European Championship
Following the team competition at the 2025 European Championships, Inside Gymnastics had a chance to catch up with Lorette Charpy of France, Helen Kevric of Germany, and Alice D’Amato of Italy after each athlete helped their team to a medal!
Defending Champions Italy featured a fascinating mix of experience courtesy of Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito, blended with youthful energy by Giulia Perotti, Emma Fioravanti and Sofia Tonelli. With the highest scores on beam and floor and solid results on vault and bars, the Italians secured the top spot, showing the world that they are ready to tackle this new Olympic cycle in the same fashion as they finished the previous one. Italy is the Champion of Europe yet again!
Alice D’Amato on previous Olympic experience:
“I’m really proud. It’s been a bit tough since that last year when I won. I’m coming back slowly. I didn’t even think about being here and being able to give a hand to the team. I’m here today, and obviously, I hope to do my best and not to think about what was before.”
On winning gold at Europeans:
“We are a squad, we have a team that has a lot of experience, we are fantastic, it’s a great team, Italy is a great team, and we hope that we will be able to do it.”
In dramatic style, the host nation’s Helen Kevric, Janoah Mueller, Lea Marie Quaas, Karina Schoenmaier and Silja Stoehr earned the silver medal. Under massive crowd support, the German ladies sealed the deal with strong vaulting. Earlier, Helen Kevric aced her bars set for the top score of the day, a whopping 14.766! Smiles all around as the young and talented team celebrated with the audience on the podium.
Helen Kevric on winning silver:
“It feels very good. I love that it’s in Germany, I had a very good feeling and I’m happy that we won the silver medal.”
On if she felt the nerves of competing at home:
“No I think it was not so much because I had a lot of fun and it was not so much pressure, maybe a little bit, but I had a good feeling.”
On her gymnastics style:
“I think I’m a very elegant gymnast and yes I think I can perform really well and I’m happy how I did it.”
On the Mixed Team Competition:
“I think it’s really nice because it’s also at the Olympic Games now in 2028 and I’m excited how it will be.”
More delighted faces in the French corner as Lorette Charpy, Ming Van Eijken, Romane Hamelin, Djenna Laroui and Morgane Osyssek-Reimer held off a strong challenge by Romania -by just under half a point- for the bronze medal.
Lorette Charpy on being successful in the new quad:
“It’s the first step of this new cycle, it’s a new team and we don’t really know how we are with the other countries but we know the podium is possible so we just enjoy and do our job and yes we did it!”
On the flair France brings to their gymnastics:
“We work a lot on this because it’s our strength, so we work a lot about this, especially on beam and floor.”
On bouncing back from the Paris Olympics:
“It’s a new cycle. I think we can’t just speak about the Olympics because the last period of the cycle. From Tokyo to Paris, it was a really good cycle and we did a lot of medals at the European and worlds. We don’t speak a lot about the Olympics. We start a new cycle with this new team and we enjoy it.”
On the Mixed Team Competition:
“I’m disappointed because no bars. But I think it’s a good idea and I love to do with men, like a Swiss cup, like other competitions. So yes, it’s a good idea.”
Photos by Simone Ferraro for Inside Gymnastics at the 2025 European Championships
