In Their Own Words: Eddie and Kevin Penev

Eddie Penev on his comeback:

“It was devastating because that’s the second Olympic cycle where I was on the verge and it didn’t happen so it took a lot of soul searching and I realized that I just want to finish on my own terms. I’m no longer thinking about the future. I just want to finish gymnastics in my way.”

On the training process:

“I love it. Yeah, it’s one of the reasons why I’m still doing it. There’s still stuff that I’m learning at the young age of 34! So I love it.”

On the new Code of Points and upgrades:

“Eight skills makes it a little bit more manageable. You can put in more reps. It makes the routines a little easier from an endurance standpoint, but some of the skills are more challenging. So on floor, I’m about 90%. There’s like, there’s a couple of upgrades. I’ve competed at some other competitions that I’m hoping to get by October for the world championships. And I have an upgraded second vault that will probably wait towards the end of the year to try.”

On if LA 28 is a motivation:

“You know, that is a motivation, but honestly I’m taking it year by year, if not month by month, because I’ve been through this game before and after everything that I’ve gone through, it’s mentally easier to take it one day at a time, one month at a time.”

On Training with his brother, Kevin

“It’s awesome, it’s like, one of the coolest things about having made another comeback is that I get to share a little bit more time with him in the gym, because I don’t know how much longer I have, maybe I have till LA, maybe not, and it’s really cool to be training with him again.”

On being fluent in Bulgarian

“Yeah, I was born in Bulgaria. English is actually my second language, but I definitely have a little bit of a Bulgarian accent because I grew up mostly in the States.”

On success in the World Cup series

“I got a silver medal in Cairo and a gold and a bronze in Varna and I made event finals and those are like great successes, but it was just being back it validated the comeback. I think that’s the bigger story than the medal.”