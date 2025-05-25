25 May In Their Own Words: Eddie and Kevin Penev
In Their Own Words with Eddie and Kevin Penev.
Brothers Eddie and Kevin Penev have dual U.S. and Bulgarian citizenship and represent Bulgaria in International competitions. Both have had great success on the international competitions with their 1-2 combo of high difficulty sets and stylish execution. Eddie was born in Sofia, Bulgaria and Kevin was born in New York and they split their training time between both counties. We caught up with Eddie and Kevin after both had strong showings in podium training at the 2025 European Championships. Here’s a snapshot of what they had to say…
Eddie Penev on his comeback:
“It was devastating because that’s the second Olympic cycle where I was on the verge and it didn’t happen so it took a lot of soul searching and I realized that I just want to finish on my own terms. I’m no longer thinking about the future. I just want to finish gymnastics in my way.”
On the training process:
“I love it. Yeah, it’s one of the reasons why I’m still doing it. There’s still stuff that I’m learning at the young age of 34! So I love it.”
On the new Code of Points and upgrades:
“Eight skills makes it a little bit more manageable. You can put in more reps. It makes the routines a little easier from an endurance standpoint, but some of the skills are more challenging. So on floor, I’m about 90%. There’s like, there’s a couple of upgrades. I’ve competed at some other competitions that I’m hoping to get by October for the world championships. And I have an upgraded second vault that will probably wait towards the end of the year to try.”
On if LA 28 is a motivation:
“You know, that is a motivation, but honestly I’m taking it year by year, if not month by month, because I’ve been through this game before and after everything that I’ve gone through, it’s mentally easier to take it one day at a time, one month at a time.”
On Training with his brother, Kevin
“It’s awesome, it’s like, one of the coolest things about having made another comeback is that I get to share a little bit more time with him in the gym, because I don’t know how much longer I have, maybe I have till LA, maybe not, and it’s really cool to be training with him again.”
On being fluent in Bulgarian
“Yeah, I was born in Bulgaria. English is actually my second language, but I definitely have a little bit of a Bulgarian accent because I grew up mostly in the States.”
On success in the World Cup series
“I got a silver medal in Cairo and a gold and a bronze in Varna and I made event finals and those are like great successes, but it was just being back it validated the comeback. I think that’s the bigger story than the medal.”
Kevin Penev on training with Eddie
“Oh, it’s incredible training with my older brother. He’s a role model to me, and I aspire to be like him. I’ve learned a lot from him. I studied his techniques, and I’m always encouraged and motivated by my brother’s gymnastics, and just trying to do my best, and try to become as good as he is. But no, overall, it’s an amazing opportunity to have two brothers to be able to compete together at such big competitions, so it’s something I always look forward to.”
On the new Code of Points and training
“The biggest change so far is that we’re doing eight skills instead of ten, so that’s definitely a lot easier than the ten skills, so I feel like it’s less stressful. You have more energy to do a cleaner routine, you feel more calm, lower start values, that’s the one thing. So, you kind of have to push harder skills to try to optimize the highest start value that you can on each apparatus. You know, when I came back, I was just training for the sake of it. I wasn’t sure if I was going to continue or not, but one thing led to another, just going back into the gym in a familiar environment just motivated me to get back out there, and I started off just doing floor and pommel horse. Those are my favorite events to train on, and then I started building some routines together, adding some new elements in there, and that’s my favorite part to do is just to get back into the gym, try out some new skills and then put them together in a routine and see how it works out, and then I ended up starting to train vault again, and then my brother was like, you know what, you should probably do rings because it’s going to help the team out, and I was like, okay, and I literally trained rings two weeks before my very first competition of the year this year, and right before I left, I decided to try a new dismount, completely new dismount, lay stretched double-double on rings, so I was completely new, and I told my coach the night before I competed at the Varna World Cup, I’m like, hey, by the way, I’m about to do a laid out double-double on rings, and it worked out, so I was like, I was really excited about that. I do it on floor, I did it on a high bar, so it’s familiar for me, so overall, everything’s been really exciting.”
On LA 28:
“You know, like my brother is saying, I just want to take it one day at a time, one week at a time, one month at a time and see how my body feels and see where things lead because anything can happen.”
Photo by Instagram/Kevin Penev
