In The Know! John Roethlisberger Sizes Up The Scene In Phoenix

Three-time Olympian, four-time U.S. National All-Around champion, four-time U.S. National pommel horse champion, and NBC, ABC and ESPN analyst John Roethlisberger writes a regular column for Inside Gymnastics magazine. Here, he shares his take on what we’re about to see in Phoenix at the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships August 6-9.

2 Years.

By the time the first routine starts at this year’s National Championships, we will be less than two years away from the Los Angeles Olympics. Two years to an Elite gymnast feels like two weeks in normal life. It’s coming quickly, and these championships will be an early opportunity to peek at what the team might look like in 2028.

On the men’s side, it will be very interesting, especially with some of the key players not competing in Phoenix. Two-time world champion Brody Malone is currently taking some time away from the sport to heal and decide on his plans for the next two years. As of this article, World Champion Donnell Whittenburg has been sidelined with injury. There’s also been some buzz that Olympic medalist Asher Hong could be also out with injury. When they’re healthy, these athletes are must-see gymnasts and contenders. If all three are out, it’s a significant loss for for the men’s team as we head towards the World Championships in the fall.

Certainly one of the favorites to come away with the national title this year, even if everyone were to be healthy, is Frederick Richard. He’s already an Olympic Medalist and one of the most accomplished gymnasts the U.S. men have ever had. Earlier this year, he posted that he is “all in” and that he’s going to bring home a gold medal from this year’s World Championships. After a somewhat disappointing U.S. Championships last year (at least by Fred’s standards, he finished 2nd AA, but didn’t make the World Team), many of us are excited to see greatness at this year’s nationals.

How about Shane Wiskus! The 2021 Olympian and 2024 Olympic Alternate has been recovering from injury for most of the last two years while also evaluating his future in the sport. He looked amazing at the recent U.S. qualifier, winning the meet with a huge All-Around score. The reports I received from his old college coach Mike Burns, were that Shane has never looked better.

On the women’s side, I feel like it’s much more wide open. We have juniors who have turned senior since the last Olympics, and we have veteran Olympic Champions who have returned to competition. The favorite for much of the last two years since the Paris Games has been Hezly Rivera. She certainly has the gymnastics to be the National Champion again and lead this team to Worlds in the fall, but she needs to be healthy. Her teammate at WOGA, Claire Pease, will also be in the mix. After a disappointing U.S. Championships last year, she is looking for redemption this year and her first World Team selection.

Leanne Wong is coming off another world All-Around medal, and many think it should’ve been gold! I fully expect Leanne to contend for the All-Around title again this year—she finished 2nd in 2025. Leanne is a real gamer. She rarely makes mistakes and always seems to be in the mix. (This article was written just prior to the U.S. Classic where Wong was limited to beam due to a wrist injury)

Someone many gymnastics fans are excited to see in the All-Around is Skye Blakely. We all remember her heartbreaking injury at the 2024 Olympic Trials when she tore her Achilles tendon with an Olympic berth all but locked up. If she can get back to the form she was in 2024, she could contend for the World All-Around title this fall.

Of course, Olympic Champion Jade Carey is back. My guess is she will not rush her gymnastics in this comeback, but no doubt she could be in the hunt for a world team spot. This U.S. Championships will certainly have some surprises you’re going to have to tune in to see. It’ll all be on the NBC family of networks.

See Our Inside Gymnastics Senior Women’s Preview Here!